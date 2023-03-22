While some believe there's a battle between Nathan Cleary and Mitchell Moses to be New South Wales' best halfback, Craig Gower is confident the current Panther is streets ahead of his Parramatta counterpart.

Cleary has arguably been the best player in the NRL over the past few years, leading his side to three straight grand finals, winning three of five Origin series he's been apart of, and now has a World Cup to add to the resume.

However, every ying has its yang, so while Cleary does his best King Midas impression, Mitchell Moses is firmly on the other side of the coin.

The Eels halfback has lost his debut, 50th, 100th, 150th and 200th match in the NRL, fell in his sole Origin appearance and was defeated in his only grand final showing.

Were those defeats solely because of Moses? Of course not.

Will Moses get blamed for the losses? Absolutely.

The Parramatta halfback has notoriously gone missing in the clutch. In fact, Moses' Origin debut came after he missed a post-siren penalty goal against Penrith, falling 13-12. Despite earning a sky blue jersey, fans were relentless.

Former Panthers' halfback Craig Gower says Cleary is 'streets ahead'.

“In the stats, they are the one-two but I think when you look at who can get the job done, Nathan is actually lengths in front of him,” Gower said.

“That's the truth, mate.

“I don't think Mitch Moses has the all-round game that Nathan has. The way Nathan ices games and Mitch just hasn't. That is where the question marks are and that is where Nathan is a fair way in front of Mitch.

“Look at the games and look at what's happened so far this year, and past games. Mitch is a good frontrunner but it's when the game is on the line…