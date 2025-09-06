The Dolphins were lucky enough to secure multiple Melbourne Storm legends, including Felise Kaufusi and the Bromwich brothers, when first entering the league in 2023.

The younger of the brothers, Kenneath 'Kenny' Bromwich, has made the decision to follow his teammate Mark Nicholls into retirement, calling time on a mammoth NRL career.

Bromwich has announced that the 2025 season is to be his last, after featuring in 260 NRL matches across 13 seasons for both the Storm and Dolphins, while also playing an additional 19 international games for the New Zealand Kiwis and Māori All Stars.

A premiership winner with the Storm in 2017 and 2020, Bromwich was one of the first signing for the Dolphins ahead of their inaugural season.

There has been no talk of whether Bromwich is considering an overseas stint, but with no Super League reports currently floating around, the 33-year-old will likely retire a two-club man like his brother Jesse.