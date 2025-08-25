The Canberra Raiders have suffered a major blow to their premiership hopes with star winger Xavier Savage ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 NRL season.

Picking up a shoulder injury on Friday night against the Penrith Panthers, scans have confirmed that he will need to meet with specialists later this week to determine if he will require surgery or not.

However, no matter what decision is made, Savage will still be out for the remainder of the season.

On the comeback trail from a knee injury, Savelio Tamale is the favourite to replace him on the wing, while Jed Stuat will retain his position on the other edge of the field.

Scoring 27 tries in his past two seasons, the 23-year-old has scored 12 in 2025 to go with 55 tackle busts, nine line-breaks and 2,339 running metres - 111 per match - in his 21 appearances in this year's campaign.

Aiming to clinch the minor premiership, the Raiders face the Wests Tigers and the Dolphins over the next fortnight, but a loss could see them move down to second-place with the Melbourne Storm breathing down their neck - they have a better points difference and are only two points behind them.