In the final instalment of 2022s 50 fearless predictions, we look at the premiers, the wooden spooners, and other major predictions for 2022.

10 - Former stars to Wayne's rescue

Setting up a new club has some difficulties, and while it isn't Wayne Bennett's first rodeo, he'll call in the cavalry for the Dolphins inaugural season, recruiting a host of former NRL stars to join the club's coaching staff.

Stars like Matt Scott or Corey Parker will get asked to be a forwards coach, Benji Marshall will reject the offer to stay in Concord, but the biggest name will be Cameron Smith, who'll sign on as assistant coach.

9 - Dally M rookie of the year

There's a great rookie class about to come through, but it'll be a two-horse race for the competition's best rookie in 2022. While Toby Sexton will impress and lead the Titans to the cusp of the eight, it will be Lachlan Ilias who collects the gong after a strong season at Redfern. The Rabbitohs will simply win a fair few more games than the Gold Coast, and with Ilias' supporting cast at South Sydney, it'll make his job a lot easier.

8 - Redcliffe get Cook-ing on the recruitment front

Despite being under contract with South Sydney for 2023, Damien Cook will secure an early release to re-team with Wayne Bennett up north. The Dolphins have signed some big name forwards to start their signing spree, however they're missing vital spine players, enter Damien.

Expect South Sydney to let Cook walk and join Redcliffe on a lucrative three-year deal, allowing them to keep youngster Peter Mamouzelos at the club. Don't be surprised to see Captain Cook in Queensland, either.

7 - A point to prove

Despite missing the opening round, Latrell Mitchell will be crowned the competition's top-point scorer after hitting top gear early in the season. Mitchell will inherit the kicking tee after Adam Reynolds' departure, and will be more involved than ever in a bid to take pressure off Lachlan Ilias, scoring over 200 points in a season for the first time since joining the club.

6 - Who's got the meat pies?

It's not exactly bold, but Xavier Coates' move to the left edge will benefit him greatly outside Justin Olam and Cam Munster. The speedster will take over Josh Addo-Carr's role on that edge and prove what a well-oiled machine the Melbourne system is. After falling in and out of the team, Coates will cement his role in the Maroons side with his best season in the NRL so far.

5 - Dally M medallist

He's already got a Wally Lewis medal to his name, but Cameron Munster will add another award to the trophy cabinet after picking up rugby league's most prestigious award after his season-long booze-ban. The five-eighth will be in the thick of it this season after not being included in Melbourne's leadership group, proving his worth as he leads the club to yet another top-four finish.

4 - Wooden spoon

There's no way with their roster that they should go close to this, but the North Queensland Cowboys will win the dreaded wooden spoon after a shocking season. The team will selection will ultimately cost Todd Payten his job, with some glaring oversights in the Round 1 side. Jason Taumalolo will be fed up by season's end and the constant reshuffling of their spine and forward pack will leave little chemistry in the side, and will leave North Queensland a shadow of their potential.

3 - Minor premiers

Despite missing the opening three rounds, Nathan Cleary will guide the Panthers to their second minor premiership in three years, with such a wide gap between the top teams and the wrung below. Their depth will be tested but they'll finish the regular season on the very top. However, it'll come undone in the finals when their fatigue catches up to them.

2 - Runners-up

The Roosters will come a long way from last season, thanks to the return of Luke Keary and Lindsay Collins, alongside some smart recruitment and the further development of Sam Walker. They have a fantastic mix of youth and experience, add in the spark that James Tedesco brings and they'll be close to the most dangerous outfit in the competition. Despite reaching the big dance, they'll be undone in their final games at the hands of a juggernaut...

1 - Premiers

The Melbourne Storm are the Melbourne Storm. They've made four of the last six grand finals, winning half of them, and made the preliminary finals seven years running. There's a feel around the place that this could finally be it, pundits have been predicting the club to fall down the ladder for years to no avail, but losing so many stars at the end of this year, it could be a possibility.

Cam Munster will be crowned the Clive Churchill medallist after a 26-16 victory, sending out the Bromwich brothers, Felise Kaufusi and Brandon Smith as premiership winners.