With attention firmly shifting to the Origin series, it was always likely that Round 13 was going to be somewhat overlooked.

That's not to say that there wasn't some great footy played, but it's just the way it goes following the first third of the season.

While seven teams sat at home with their feet up, ten teams went to battle.

Results have seen big shifts in this week's power rankings, something that the Origin effected rounds doesn't always produce.

Where does your team land after Round's 13's round of action?:

Please note teams that did not play this weekend were all locked into position

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

Penrith have a huge contingent of players representing NSW on Wednesday night. This Round 12 bye was perfectly timed.

Sitting on top of the NRL table, I'd be shocked if they risk too many of their Origin stars against the Dragons on Sunday evening.

2. Brisbane Broncos (4)

The Broncos overcame the absence of three middle forwards, their star fullback and a star winger to record a thrilling win in Napier.

Deine Mariner scored a double in his first game of the season. Corey Jensen did everything to overcome the loss of some serious forward talent. Adam Reynolds was superb.

Brisbane may sit third on the ladder but they have the most wins across the competition with nine. They're flying right now as they enter a difficult period.

3. Cronulla Sharks (3)

The Sharks luck into playing the Broncos during the Origin period. At home no less. This Saturday night's game is massive for this Cronulla side.

Having enjoyed two byes, it gets difficult from here. Brisbane into Melbourne shapes as a season defining fortnight.

4. South Sydney Rabbitohs (2)

The Bunnies were able to overcome the loss of their Origin stars to push the Raiders all the way on Saturday night.

Alex Johnston crossed for a double but Isaiah Tass was the star on the night. Damian Cook overcame disappointment of being left out of the NSW squad to lead his side extremely well.

Souths have eight wins, second only to Brisbane, despite mass injuries in their forward pack. They may be able to rest Origin players over the next few weeks.

5. Melbourne Storm (5)

Melbourne had a week to re-live their brilliant win at Suncorp over the Dolphins. With Munster and Grant in Origin camp, the bye was well timed.

I wouldn't be shocked to see one, or possibly both of their QLD spine members rested for their Sunday trip to Townsville.

6. The Dolphins (6)

The Dolphins needed a win to bounce back from their disappointing loss last week. That is exactly what they achieved and in entertaining fashion also.

Jamayne Isaako continues his dominance at the top of the point scorer's list crossing for two tries and kicking five goals.

Anthony Milford was best on ground here for mine, something I didn't see myself typing in 2023. Wayne Bennett has this side humming and it is a joy to watch.

7. Parramatta Eels (8)

The Eels took advantage of their advantageous draw of playing the heavily Origin depleted Cowboys with a 24-16 win.

Wiremu Greig continued his rapid rise with his best game to date and his first ever NRL try. The Eels back five were all huge on the night lending their undermanned engine room big support.

Parramatta are now only a win or two away from erasing their horror start to the season. They enjoy the bye this weekend, which is well timed.

8. Canberra Raiders (9)

The Raiders took full advantage of the luck of facing Souths a round prior to Origin by recording a 33-26 win in Sydney.

Joseph Tapine and Josh Papalii were absolutely enormous on the night. Albert Hopoate continued his brilliant recent form with a try double.

The fact Canberra players were able to overcome some scary scenes says a lot about what this side is made of. Last weekend's loss now seems a long way off.

9. New Zealand Warriors (7)

What could have been. What probably should have been! If not for a late shirt grab, we may be sitting here talking about one of the greatest comebacks of all time.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak's hat trick and a late Dallin Watene-Zelezniak try set up the best finish of the weekend by a long way. Unfortunately the Warriors couldn't get it done.

Yes this was a thrilling contest but to drop a home game to a side missing a host of Origin reps - this feels like one that got away.

10. Gold Coast Titans (10)

The Titans sit 9th as we come out of the first Origin bye. They've played well enough to be higher but also terribly enough to be lower.

They host a South Sydney side likely to rest Origin stars, and despite having their own backing up, need to get the job done if they're serious about final's footy.

11. Newcastle Knights (11)

Newcastle took full advantage of a dream time to play Manly by returning to the winners circle. The 28-18 win probably flatters them a little but ultimately they were worth the win.

Greg Marzhew crossed for a magnificent hatty and broke a ridiculous 13 tackles. Dominic Young's late try was a brilliant highlight to ice the result.

Kalyn Ponga got through the 80 minutes at fullback despite copping two high shots. That is undoubtedly the biggest win on the day for the resurgent Knights.

12. Manly Sea Eagles (12)

Manly were brave but ultimately could not overcome the loss of their two Origin megastars. The 28-18 score line looks closer than it was due to Newcastle converting only two tries.

Toafofoa Sipley and Taniela Paseka continue to be absolute monsters in the middle. Josh Schuster had a game that is almost impossible to describe - both good and bad.

Truthfully Manly fans probably had this one down as a loss due to their "outs" but they still had enough to push this game far closer than it ended up.

13. Wests Tigers (13)

The Tigers Round 12 bye meant they didn't have to play sans Apisai Koroisau and also gave them a week to enjoy their marvelous victory over the Cowboys.

It will be much tougher on Friday night as they host a rampaging Canberra side. I hope the Tigers middles are up for it.

14. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (14)

The Dogs saw Matt Burton enter Origin camp, where he will sit as 18th man on Wednesday night. Otherwise it was a quiet week in Belmore.

Their season hasn't gone to plan to date but they play a well below par Roosters side on Sunday afternoon. This is a brilliant opportunity.

15. St George Illawarra Dragons (15)

The Dragons were brought back to reality via a disappointing loss in Redcliffe on Thursday night. The 26-12 score line probably flatters the Red V.

On the plus side Toby Couchman crossed for his second NRL try Suli and Lomax are starting to look like their old, destructive selves again.

Otherwise this was a forgettable night for the Dragons who badly missed their captain and number seven in Ben Hunt.

16. Sydney Roosters (16)

The Roosters sit outside the eight as we enter the Origin period. No one saw that coming, with many naming them the most likely to end Penrith's dominance.

They host the Dogs on Sunday afternoon and really need a win to kick start their season. James Tedesco is probably going to be rested, making the task more difficult.

17. North Queensland Cowboys (17)

The Cowboys could have done with the week off following their horror loss to the Tigers. Heading into a game vs the Eels sans their Origin stars was not ideal either.

On the positive, the Cowboys largely resigned the Tigers loss to memory. They were much better despite the absence of their Queensland reps.

The Cowboys now sit in 16th position with a game against the Melbourne Storm awaiting them. To say this season is not going to plan is an understatement.