1. Panthers (Last Week: 2)

The Panthers claimed their rightful top position on this list with a dominant win over a supposed top eight side in the Sharks. Josh Mansour scored a double on his 150th NRL appearance while Viliame Kikau reduced his opponents to spectators.

Jarome Luai is proving to be the perfect foil for Nathan Cleary, who is the undoubted form player of the competition right now. Liam Martin ran through the Sharks edge defenders like a hot knife through butter. Penrith are on a march to the Minor Premiership and are deserved title favourites.

2. Storm (1)

The Storm fell from the top of the Power Rankings for the first time in over a month after a loss to the Eels on Thursday night.

In one of the season’s biggest disappointments, the Storm (sans a host of stars) really never threatened their hosts. The number of outs in no way sums up who the Storm are, but truthfully, the 14-0 scoreline flattered them. Ryan Papenhuyzen had a magical game and broke the first tackle every time he touched the ball. They need some troops back before the finals, simple as that.

3. Eels (3)

The Eels took full of advantage of a battered Storm outfit to the tune of 14-0 on Thursday night. This wasn’t a performance for the ages, in fact it was well below par, but you beat what is in front of you.

The Eels held the Storm to 0, which is also another huge feather in the cap. Nathan Brown has really taken it upon himself to be the pack leader over the past few weeks and is in career best form. Dylan Brown is pure class, and Ferguson still hasn’t scored this season which is downright incredible.

4. Knights (4)

Newcastle managed to overcome yet another injury in their spine, as well as some incredible weather conditions, to continue their run to the finals. Their 12-0 win over the Cowboys will never be accused of being overly entertaining but they got the points, with six weeks (now five) out from the finals is all that matters. At one stage the Knights were playing without their starting halves after Blake Green was carried off and Pearce was sin binned. David Klemmer’s 270 metres really stood out in a game that was a real graft.

5. Raiders (5)

Canberra continued their quiet run toward the top four on Saturday afternoon with a convincing win over the Titans. Although they had their scares, the six try to three result was a fair one.

Josh Papalii’s try-saving ankle tap has to be seen to be believed. Jack Wighton was simply unstoppable at times during that first half. Nick Cotric scored a double and looks set for a big finals charge. Ryan Sutton ran for over 200 metres while Tom Starling is starting to look every bit the option the Raiders need in Hodgson’s absence.

6. Roosters (6)

The Roosters are back in the winner’s circle after a below par performance last week. The 38-16 scoreline came despite just 45% possession against the Tigers. The return of Brett Morris brought great things for the Roosters as he ran in two tries, made three breaks and ran for 226 metres.

His brother also scored a double meaning they together scored more tries than the Tigers. Kyle Flanagan looked good on his return showing he took his being dropped in the right way. JWH was a difference maker upon his return from injury also.

7. Rabbitohs (8)

The Bunnies reminded everyone of their abilities this Saturday evening with a 56-16 win over Manly. They ran in nine tries including doubles to Latrell Mitchell, Campbell Graham and Alex Johnston. The latter may have scored four, or more, if he wasn’t HIA’ed whilst scoring his second try.

64% possession and an incredible 92% completion rate shows just how polished this performance was. Latrell had a night to remember with a try, a line break, two line break assists and a try assist. They all but wrapped up their finals position and sent a message in doing so. Damien Cook was very, VERY good!

8. Sharks (7)

The Sharks season ended on Friday evening to the tune of 38-12 to the Panthers. Although they’ll still likely play finals footy, they’re purely making up the numbers after a second straight flogging at the hands of Penrith.

Dugan, Talakai and Rudolf aside, the Sharks just didn’t turn up. Young Trindall tried his backside off but once Johnson was ruled out, this game was over and the Sharks played like they knew that. Matt Moylan needs to figure out whether or not he wants to play this game any more. The Sharks forwards got rolled and the edge defences were NSW Cup standard. Awful.

9. Warriors (10)

The Warriors continued their surprising run of results with a six-point victory over the Dogs. Truthfully this game looked gone when Will Hopoate scored just after half time, but the Warriors responded with three straight tries and could have had two or three more.

Kodi Nikorima was magnificent for the Warriors. Where has Paul Turner been this season? He had a brilliant game and looks set for plenty more football before 2020 is over. Jack Murchie looks the goods after crossing for a double. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck ran for a casual 334 metres as well as scoring the match winner.

10. Dragons (12)

The Dragons started their Friday night encounter with Brisbane breathing fire. They raced out to a 10-0 lead inside the opening six minutes and looked set for a big, big night.

Ultimately, Brisbane would push them all the way but the Dragons banked two important competition points and kept their faint finals hopes alive as a result. Blake Lawrie and Paul Vaughan were big in the middle while Mikaele Ravalawa continued his incredible ascent. Another two tries has Ravalawa chasing down Sione Katona for the top try scorer position.

11. Tigers (9)

The Tigers season all but ended after copping a 38-16 loss, at home, to the injury ravaged Roosters. The Tigers had the ball for almost six minutes longer than the Chooks yet couldn’t create the chances required to test their opponents. Adam Doueihi was in absolutely everything, making rumours of a huge bid for Addo Carr to play fullback look like potentially dangerous business but otherwise the Tigers weren’t really in this. Down 20-nil at half time they were much improved in the second half yet still lost that 18-16. Looks as though their finals drought will continue.

12. Sea Eagles (11)

Manly’s season remains alive thanks only to mathematics but their 56-16 defeat looks as though it drew the curtains on the Sea Eagles’ 2020 season. The nine try to three flogging was somewhat padded at the back end by three late tries after falling 38-0 behind. Fans will point to the absence of Tommy Turbo but there’s no way he’s stopping or scoring six tries. This was a dire effort by a side who were blown off the park.

13. Titans (13)

The Titans had their share of moments on Saturday afternoon despite falling 36-16 to the Raiders. Alexander Brimson is an absolute joy to watch and his combination with Jamal Fogarty is going to bring great joy in years to come.

Unfortunately the Titans just lacked that class to go with the Raiders once Wighton and co. really got going. Incredibly the home side made six linebreaks to three but just couldn’t capitalise. This was summed up by the fact that Fogarty was run down by Papalii despite looking home after some brilliant thinking from a quick tap.

14. Bulldogs (14)

No side can snatch a loss from the jaws of victory quite like this Bulldogs side. Will Hopoate’s 43rd minute try had fans starting to believe that their run at the foot of the table was coming to an end, only for their side to completely fall apart. Hopoate was, by far, the Dogs best player upon his return, something that is almost a given in 2020. Luke Thompson played for 33 minutes. If he’s not carrying an injury, that is criminal.

15. Cowboys (15)

The Cowboys fell to yet another disappointing loss this Sunday, this time falling 12-0 to the Knights. In a game that proved an absolute punish to watch at times, the Cowboys simply failed to take their chances despite having a man advantage and a Newcastle side missing both their halves for a period. Taumalolo’s injury was a real downer of a day that wasn’t overly positive to begin with. The Cowboys coaching job looked a really attractive option earlier this season but now looks a difficult one.

16. Broncos (16)

The Broncos have forgotten how to win. At times they looked on their way to their first win in seemingly forever, however a series of errors at the back end of the game cost them. Three penalty goals conceded ultimately provided their undoing. Katoni Staggs is a megastar. His solo effort try was the highlight of a dire weekend of footy. To their credit the Broncos made a real game of this despite being 10-0 inside five minutes and looking as though they’d be blown off the park. The Seibold era is now over.