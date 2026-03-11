Kalyn Ponga has been cleared to represent New Zealand at the upcoming Rugby League World Cup after a decision by the International Rugby League board on Wednesday night.

The ruling brings clarity to the international future of the star fullback, who required approval after previously representing Australia in the Rugby League World Cup 9s 2019 tournament.

Players have been denied approval in somewhat similar circumstances before, with Dylan Walker the most recent example in 2022. Walker sought to switch from Australia to New Zealand after appearing in four Tests for the Kangaroos in 2014, but his request was rejected.

Ponga's case differed due to the precedent set by AJ Brimson, who was allowed to switch eligibility to represent England after also playing in the 2019 World Cup 9s tournament. The board overall considers the 9s tournament to be a one-off event rather than the equivalent of a full international Test, explaining why Ponga was approved while Walker was not.

Although the acceptance does not come as a surprise, it removes a potential distraction for the Newcastle Knights fullback as he focuses on club duties and a push for back-to-back wins in Round 2.

The switch also comes after eligibility rules were updated, eliminating the tier-nation system that previously restricted international representation. The revised rules allow players to represent any nation internationally while remaining eligible for State of Origin if they meet the other requirements.

Ponga becomes the first player to make such a move since the rule change.

Both of Ponga's parents are from New Zealand, and the fullback himself lived there for five years before returning to Australia. While the broader eligibility system has evolved, one rule remains unchanged: players can only switch between tier-one and tier-two nations once per year, and cannot move between tier-one nations — Australia, England and New Zealand — without approval from the International Rugby League.

Australian head coach Kevin Walters said he supported Ponga's decision.

"He's got to go where his heart and mind are. No-one knows where that is except Kalyn," Walters said.

"That's the crux of it all.

"I respect that and understand that. He goes with my blessing."

The fullback is now in line to debut for the Kiwis against Australia in October at Allianz Stadium in the opening match of the Rugby League World Cup.