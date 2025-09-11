No group of fans in the NRL is as colourful and expressive as Canterbury Bulldogs fans.

Their return to finals in 2024 resembled the celebrations of a Grand Final, and the noise is expected to be even louder this year.

This is why the Bulldogs have partnered with NSW Police and Bankstown Council ahead of the finals series, and are planning a major lockdown.

Burwood Road, the heartland of most Bulldogs celebrations, will be shut down by police in a bid to keep supporters safe during their celebrations.

The road closures are expected to run from the Canterbury Leagues Club and along Burwood Road to the popular cafe, Jobels.

Police will implement the same traffic management strategy that was used during the Bulldogs' 2014 finals run, which was considered a success 11 years ago.

Bulldogs CEO Aaron Warburton shared his plans with the Daily Telegraph, and expressed his excitement ahead of their first finals clash against the Melbourne Storm this weekend.

“These road closures are a standard safety measure that authorities put in place whenever large crowds are expected to gather,” he said.

“We love the passion of fans and appreciate [that] these measures will allow our fans to celebrate in a safe environment.''

The Bulldogs have held record numbers at Accor Stadium in 2025, and while their first finals clash will be played in Melbourne, their fans are expected to cause just as much of an uproar as they would if it were at home.