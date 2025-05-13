The Gold Coast Titans have moved to support NRLW star Jaime Chapman after fake, malicious images were distributed of her online.

Chapman took to Instagram on Monday to make it clear the images - believed to be AI-generated - were not real, and not released with her consent.

She also revealed it's not the first time it has happened to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Next time, think of how damaging this can be to someone and their loved ones. This has happened a few times and needs to stop," Chapman wrote in the story post.

Chapman, who is currently in camp ahead of Game 2 of the women's State of Origin series on Thursday evening, has informed both the club she plays for in the NRLW, and the NRL integrity unit, who are investigating.

The Titans have now confirmed that New South Wales Police are also involved in attempting to trace the origin of the AI images.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Jaime is an incredible role model for not just our club, but for the game as a whole," Titans CEO Steve Mitchell said in a club statement released on Tuesday afternoon.

"Not only is she a star on the field with the Titans and the Blues, but her continued work in the community is exemplary as she continues to inspire young girls of all ages on and off the field.

"It's hugely disappointing to see her victimised in this way, and we will continue to support Jaime and work with the NRL and authorities on this matter.

"We will always stand up to online bullying and the creation of such defamatory false content that Jaime has been subjected to, and I wholeheartedly join with her in condemning those who have produced such vile material."