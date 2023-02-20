It is still something of a total mystery how the Gold Coast Titans wound up in the bottom four last year.

Six wins for a side boasting Origin-quality names like David Fifita, AJ Brimson, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, and Moeaki Fotuaika simply isn't good enough. To the Titans' credit, they have openly accepted this fact.

Justin Holbrook has been given the support to rebuild his side but you have to imagine a repeat of 2022 would see his time on the Gold Coast come to an end.

Two big name, premiership-winning, recruits will sure up the spine but there already look to be questions about players once thought to be a big part of this club's future.

They entered 2023 with justified hype and excitement. The horror show that followed saw them not only miss Finals but be drawn into a battle to avoid the wooden spoon that few saw coming.

Recruitment report

Ins: Kieran Foran (Manly Sea Eagles, 2024), Chris Randall (Newcastle Knights, 2024), Aaron Schoupp (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 2025), Joe Stimson (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 2024), Sam Verrills (Sydney Roosters, 2024), Thomas Weaver (2024)

Outs: Herman Ese'ese (The Dolphins), Jamayne Isaako (The Dolphins), Sam Lisone (Leeds Rhinos), Esan Marsters (Huddersfield Giants), Greg Marzhew (Newcastle Knights), Kevin Proctor (Wakefield Trinity), Will Smith (Wests Tigers), Corey Thompson (retired), Jarrod Wallace (The Dolphins)

Recruitment impact

To Justin Holbrook's credit he identified and largely solved two glaring issues from the 2022 season. He lacked a genuine number nine and a leader in the halves.

Kieran Foran arrives with over 250 games of NRL experience and immediately stablises a halves combination that struggled last year. He will partner, and mentor, either Toby Sexton or Tanah Boyd.

Their second big name arrival in Sam Verrills may prove to be the ace for fans of the Gold Coast. If he can stay fit and realise his undoubted potential, the sky is the limit for what he can achieve.

Key talking points

What will Kieran Foran's impact be?

No one can doubt the positives in Keiran Foran's arrival for 2023. He is the calm, experienced head in the halves that the Titans simply didn't have last year.

That said, like the rest of his Manly teammates, Foran had a down season in 2022. I certainly don't place blame at his feet but that had to have been exhausting to live through.

Just his presence will prove a positive but he's never been the 120 metres run per game, 25 try assist season type player some are hailing him as. Expect others around him to improve as Foran aces the little things.

What to do with Jayden Campbell?

Straight up, I don't have an answer for this. Unfortunately for Titans fans, neither does Justin Holbrook. At least so it seems.

He was named at fullback in the Titans opening trial before being shifted to the bench in what looks to be a full strength line-up.

Campbell looks to be one of the side's most potent attacking threats. The question remains, how best to use him? Surely he has to be playing more minutes than not.

AJ Brimson

Much like Campbell, there remain questions on how best to use Brimson. There is no doubt he's in their best 17 but is it at fullback, centre, in the halves or as a utility?

The Titans best performances and results came on the back of Brimson's freakish abilities in 2022. When he was best on ground, the Titans were the real deal.

Ultimately I think the answer to the Campbell question is answered after answering the Brimson version. Place Brimson in his best position, which looks to be fullback, and work from there.

Star player: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Despite all the talk surrounding his fellow big name forward, Big Tino is the main man on the holiday strip. He's the club captain and their most important player.

Fa'asuamaleaui was a rare standout in an otherwise dire 2022 season. Averaging a mammoth 160 metres per game, Tino emerged as one of the game's elite lock forwards.

Again in 2023 he'll be looked upon to lead the way and lead the way he will. If the Titans fail in '23 it won't be through any fault of their pack leader.

Player under pressure: David Fifita

I think it's fair to say that Fifita's 2022 didn't live up to expectation. At times he was unstoppable but those performances were too few and far between for a player of his status and abilities.

Fifita, on a monster contract, was relegated to the bench at times last season. Again, given who and what he is, that should just not be possible.

He's off-contract and needs to prove himself on the field before he even thinks about negotiating. If he returns to his destructive best then watch out. If not, this could be a long and frustrating season for both player and fans alike.

Breakout Star: Sam Verrills

There is no hiding from the fact that the Titans lacked an out and out number one choice in the dummy half role in 2022. In Verrills the Gold Coast have their man.

Verrills has the talent to be a top class number nine. Up until now he has lacked the opportunity. He has it now. If he can avoid injury, Verrills will enjoy a brilliant 2023. I have no doubt of that.

Quick off the mark, clever in his decision making and capable of delivering crisp ball to his halves, this is the exact sign the Titans needed. He may not have the name of other signings but in terms of filling a need, Holbrook and co. are bang on here.

2023 Draw impact

As with any side based out of New South Wales, the Titans travel schedule will see them take flight often. The introduction of the Dolphins does ease that burden though.

Three of their four opening fixtures will be away from home, with their home game being against the Storm, so a fast start will have to be well earned.

With no trip to New Zealand in 2023's regular season, only the Melbourne, Canberra and Townsville trips really register.

With minimal Origin disruption likely, there really are no excuses in terms of the draw for this outfit in 2023.

Fixtures to watch

Round 3 vs Melbourne Storm at CBus Super Stadium, 3pm AEDT, Saturday March 18

As previously mentioned, the Titans start their season with two away trips before their first hosting duties. Given they're playing the Tigers and Dragons, neither away trip seems overly daunting.

We will see what this Titans outfit is really made of in Round Three when they run out at home against the Storm.

Even if they come into this game at 2-0, a big loss to the Storm will do away with any excitement hypothetical excitement built. I have no doubt at least one eye is being kept on this home opener.

Round 7 vs Brisbane Broncos at CBus Super Stadium, 7:35pm AesT, Saturday, April 15

In 2023 the Titans and Broncos look about as closely matched as any of the big geographical rivalries outside of the Roosters/Bunnies.

They've already played out a 24-all draw in the Pre-Season Challenge, albeit with both sides heavily under-strength.

Not only will this game be hotly contested, in front of a monster crowd, but it's a result that could have a big say at the end of the season. Both sides are predicted to be fringe finals contenders, where one game (especially a win over another contender) may ultimately decide their fate.

3. Round 8 vs The Dolphins at Suncorp Stadium, 2:00pm AEST, Sunday, April 23

The introduction of the Dolphins sees the Titans lose their "new kid" status. It's also diverted any attention they've enjoyed over the past few seasons about an hour up the highway.

For the first time in their existence, the Gold Coast will start this rivalry as "big brother" and will want to stamp their authority early.

Not only is this a QLD derby, but it's a very winnable game for the Titans. These are the games they simply have to win if they want to be there at the business end of the season.

Prediction

This is a side with enough talent to comfortably finish inside the eight. I said the exact same thing last year, which worries me heading into 2023.

Foran is a clever pick up but it looks to mean that the Toby Sexton experiment is over, for now. I love the Verrills signing, which fixes a huge weakness from last year.

Being a contract year I expect David Fifita to come out charging, despite being folded by the much smaller Ezra Mam in the trials.

Ultimately there are far too many questions to predict anything but a lower table finish. Happy to eat my words here but the Titans won't play finals in 2023.

12th.

Jack Blyth

If every NRL side played to their potential, the Titans would be a great side, however it isn't the way the cookie crumbles on the glitter strip.

This side was begging for experience last season and will get in spades between Kieran Foran and premiership-winning hooker Sam Verrills, but is that enough to make a difference?

David Fifita is a magnet for attention and needs to be utilised better, instead of being thrown the ball at stand-still and essentially being told ‘do something'. They MUST move Tino Fa'asuamaleaui to prop and Erin Clark to lock. Must.

14th.

Scott Pryde

The Titans are a very difficult side to place for 2023, frankly, as they were in 2022. At their best, they could be quite simply electric.

I'm not sure they'll hit their best all that often though. There is far too much reliance on Kieran Foran's fitness, and Sam Verrills' ability. There are questions over spine selection, and their depth in the forwards if an injury is suffered lacks.

But it's the questions around Justin Holbrook and their creativity which are the icing on top of the cake.

They could make the top eight, but you simply can't tip them anywhere near it.

13th.

Zero Tackle calculator: 13th

Zero Tackle's calculated prediction is the average tip of all three tipsters, with the lowest average the minor premiers, and the highest average the wooden spooners.