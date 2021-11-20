The NRL Players' Association are understood to be hopeful of having the league alter their fines system for next season following a meteoric rise in grade one offences.

across the course of the 2021 campaign, the NRL Judiciary handed out a total of 187 grade one sanctions, a stunning figure when compared tp last year's tally of 39 fines.

Grade one offences can see players charged with any of Tripping, Careless High Tackles, Dangerous Throws, Contrary Conduct, Detrimental Conduct, Dangerous Contact - Head/Neck and Dangerous Contact - Other face penalties at $1500.

The league's stricter stance on penalising high-contact and intentional incidents was a factor in the major increase in suspensions and fines this year, igniting the RLPA to request the NRL to consider reforming its match review processes.

According to The Daily Telegraph, RLPA heads Daly Cherry-Evans, Wade Graham and Kurt Capewell have looked to persuade the league to adjust their Judiciary code as it could "financially burden" lower-paid players.

Every player is understood to have undergone a survey put forward by the league on the matter, with the resulting data set to be discussed at an upcoming ARL Commission in early December in hope of having the NRL change their penalty structure for 2022.

The players are also keen to see any further on-field changes brought to a halt following a string of new rules having seen the game impacted and altered in the last several seasons.

While higher scoring has been a product of the changes, it comes as a deterrent for how the quality of each match is perceived by fans.