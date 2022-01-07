The NRL Players' Association is hoping to sit down with league heads in order to smooth over the competition's pre-season COVID-19 protocols as players look to seek a way through their work-life balance.

All 480 players are required to avoid indoor venues such as restaurants, cafes and shopping centres in order to combat contracting the disease from a public outbreak.

These stricter protocols were introduced ahead of the new year, with players taking their frustrations to social media.

"WTF? Double-vaxxed to just stay the same?," Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell recently wrote.

Backlash from the playing cohort has led Rugby League Players' Association to seek critical discussions with the NRL in order to find common ground on COVID-19 protocols ahead of Round 1.

RLPA boss Clint Newton told AAP that NRL chief Andrew Abdo must be open to negotiating new guidelines.

"We have the tools at our disposal to create a safe workplace and we want to get things in a position where players can live their lives like the rest of the community," Newton said.

"COVID-19 protocol restrictions are something players are frustrated with and we share those frustrations with the players, particularly in situations when they have been implemented without players being consulted and properly communicated with.

"This gives us a great opportunity, which is what we've requested from Andrew Abdo, is to get together now.

"The importance of protocols over the last two years are not in dispute. This is now about the restrictions that are over and above the community.