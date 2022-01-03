The NRL has implemented a blanket ban on each of the 480 players within the competition from entering any kind of indoor venue.

As first reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, the prohibition will also extend beyond businesses such as pubs, clubs and cinemas, with visitors seeking to enter the home of any player required to provide a negative Rapid Antigen Test.

In a sign that the league is desperate to stop the spread of Covid-19, this latter demand will include the partners and children of any player that currently live in a different location.

Although the ability to order a counter lunch, tear up the dance floor or catch the latest blockbuster film is no longer available to them, players will still be able to visit cafes and restaurants so long as they are seated outside and are provided table service.

For the smattering of players still unvaccinated against the virus, stricter protocols including no vistors, no trips to other homes and an inability to train indoors or with a partner have also been set.

This collective of unjabbed names will also be made to train, eat and bathe away from teammates once their respective pre-season training programs resume on Thursday.

As has previously been reported, each of the footballers set to take part in the 2022 NRL season will be asked to provide clear results from daily RATs upon their return to clubland.

The NRL and ARLC are still yet to deliver their roadmap for how they plan to steer the competition through the throws of players unavoidably contracting Covid during the season proper.

A formal response to Raiders head coach Ricky Stuart's demands to expand playing rosters in an effort to provide sufficient coverage is still to be delivered.