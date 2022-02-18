The Rugby League Players Association has requested a freeze on fines for trials, with calls continuing for a better system to be implemented immediately.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has previously mentioned the system is under review, however, with trials now here, the fact the system is yet to change has become a cause for concern.

It's understood, according to a report in The Daily Telegraph that the players association is pushing for the removal of fines for all Grade 1 offences.

It's also being reported that the RLPA want to reduce the impact of loading and carryover points after suspensions and charges rose sharply last year following the Magic Round crackdown of high tackles and foul play.

While the changes are yet to be pushed through, RLPA president Clint Newton said promises have been made that the changes will be complete by the commencement of the regular season.

“Ideally the review process would have been completed before now, but we have been guaranteed that it will be resolved before the start of the regular season,” Newton said.

“While we understand that this area is complex, clarity for players as the season approaches is vitally important.

“We provided a submission to the NRL in November last year after a thorough consultation process with players. Our submission included several recommendations. and importantly it outlined that players no longer support fines for judiciary matters.

”We hope to achieve alignment with the NRL and have requested an opportunity to table and debate our submission with those in charge of the review.

“Given that the model is being reviewed during the pre-season, we expect that a common-sense approach would apply to charges incurred in the next few weeks”.

Brisbane Broncos veteran David Mead also pushed the case for fines to be eradicated, suggesting that players on lower salaries simply can't afford it.

"Some young guys who aren’t on big wages, you get fined a couple of times that is pretty much your wage gone," Mead said.

“I understand why they brought it in - to make the game safer. In making the game safer, the well being of the player is also affected.

“A better system needs to be put in place. We are certainly grateful to be playing this game but to be constantly fining players and affecting their ability to pay their mortgages and save for their families or send their kids to school, I just don’t think it is a good thing to do."

The NRL pre-season officially gets underway on Friday evening when the Canberra Raiders play the Sydney Roosters, and the Wests Tigers take on the Manly Sea Eagles in a double-header at Leichhardt Oval.