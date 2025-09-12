Ahead of the 2025 NRL Finals series, Phil Gould has named his 2025 Team of the Year, which includes several high-profile players but also several surprising omissions.\r\n\r\nSpeaking on Six Tackles with Gus, Gould has named his team of the year for 2025, which includes three members from the Canberra Raiders and Melbourne Storm, as well as two players from each of the Dolphins and New Zealand Warriors.\r\n\r\nSurprisingly, he has not included any players from either the Canterbury Bulldogs or Penrith Panthers, while Dally M favourite James Tedesco has been overlooked in favour of Kaeo Weekes.\r\n\r\nRoger Tuivasa-Sheck, Kotoni Staggs, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Terrell May and Hudson Young are other players who Gould has overlooked.\r\nPhil Gould's 2025 Team of the Year\r\n1. Kaeo Weekes (Canberra Raiders)\r\n2. Jamayne Isaako (The Dolphins)\r\n3. Herbie Farnworth (The Dolphins)\r\n4. Nick Meaney (Melbourne Storm)\r\n5. Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm)\r\n6. Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders)\r\n7. Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys)\r\n8. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)\r\n9. Blayke Brailey (Cronulla Sharks)\r\n10. Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)\r\n11. Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm)\r\n12. Leka Halasima (New Zealand Warriors)\r\n13. Erin Clark (New Zealand Warriors)