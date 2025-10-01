Canterbury Bulldogs director of rugby league Phil Gould has been in hospital since Monday with what are described as "significant health concerns."

Channel 9s Danny Weidler confirmed he had spokent to Gould recently, while News Corp are reporting Gould took himself to hospital on Monday, and he is now awaiting test results relating to a heart condition.

It's understood he is still carrying out his duties via email from his hospital bed.

Gould, who recently re-signed with the club through to the end of 2031, has helped turn the Bulldogs into a formidable force over the last two seasons, with the blue and white qualifying for the first time last year in more than half a decade, before turning into a top-four side in 2025.

They were knocked out of the finals in straight sets, but the Bulldogs are on the right track, with head coach Cameron Ciraldo also re-signing through to 2031 alongside Gould.

The director of football has been with the Bulldogs for five seasons, having previously worked at the Penrith Panthers where he has been credited with much of the club's progress over the last decade.