Canterbury Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould has confirmed that two rookies have been elevated to the club's Top 30 roster ahead of the 2026 NRL season.

After spending last season on the club's development list, winger Jonathan Sua will be elevated to the team's Top 30 roster for the first time in his career as he looks to push for a regular spot in the first-grade side.

Debuting in 2024, the 21-year-old local junior is regarded as one of the best young outside backs in the Bulldogs' system and is coming off a strong NSW Cup campaign which saw him score 15 tries in 21 matches.

Also providing six try assists, making 71 tackle busts and 22 line-breaks and averaging 131 running metres per game, Sua could easily slot into the side's back-line as soon as Round 1 due to an injury to Fijian international Jethro Rinakama which has ruled him out for the start of next year's campaign.

Gould also confirmed that young dummy-half Patrick Young has been upgraded to the club's Top 30 roster for next season.

A standout in the junior representative competitions for the Bulldogs - especially the Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup - Young got his first taste of senior football in 2025, which saw him make three appearances in the NSW Cup.

Likely to contend with Jake Turpin to be Bailey Hayward's back-up in the hooker role, Young is set to spend the majority of next year in reserve-grade as he looks to continue his development and learn from those around him.

The son of former Wallabies forward Bill Young, Patrick was previously at the Wests Tigers before arriving at the club in 2023.