Fresh off claiming the 2025 SG Ball Cup title with the Sydney Roosters, forward Peter Benjamin Uini has revealed his aspirations to play in the NRL and opened up on his rugby league journey.

Over the last few seasons, the Sydney Roosters have had several special talents emerge from their pathways system, headlined by Robert Toia, who made his Origin debut for the Queensland Maroons after only ten matches.

After losing several experienced forwards over the past 24 months, a new breed of rookies has taken their place and are slowly making a name for themselves, such as Blake Steep, Salesi Foketi, Siua Wong and the Va'a brothers - De La Salle and Xavier.

Another player who has begun making a name for himself at the club is front-rower Peter Benjamin Uini, who joined the Roosters in 2023 after spending a season with the Dolphins' Cyril Connell Cup side.

A product of Wavell State High School in Queensland, Uini has had a remarkable 12 months, during which he won the SG Ball Cup and made his debuts in both the Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup competitions.

"I've always wanted to play rugby league, that's always been the main goal coming to the Roosters and being part of that club," the Roosters forward told Zero Tackle.

"There's a lot of history and success that goes behind the scenes and behind this jersey, and I'm just proud to be a part of it."

Coming from a rugby union family, Uini spent the majority of his childhood years looking up to the New Zealand All Blacks, particularly Sonny Bill Williams who also played in the NRL for the Canterbury Bulldogs and Sydney Roosters.

"They've [my family] meant a lot. I've been through some rough times and they've just picked me up and I'm very grateful for them," Uini said.

"I can't pay them back enough with all the sacrifices they've made and they're special.

"It'd mean a lot to play in the NRL and I'd give it back to my family - all the hard work they've been through, it'd give back to them and the club."