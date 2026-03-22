The Perth Bears continue their pursuit to shape their inaugural roster for next year, closing in on Mavrik Geyer, as ESPN is reporting he has agreed to terms with the new franchise.\n\nThe Wests Tigers forward joined the joint venture club over the preseason; however, he is set to make a trip to the west for a new opportunity.\n\nMavrik is the son of Western Reds and Panthers legend Mark Geyer, representing the Western Australian franchise on 32 occasions between 1995 and 1997.\n\n[caption id="attachment_28766" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - 1996: Mark Geyer of the Western Reds looks dejected during a ARL match held in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nIt will be a great nod to the Reds' history, having a former legend's son based in Western Australia to build a connection to their past.\n\nHead coach Mal Meninga is looking to build a strong future and culture for the Bears with the signing of Geyer, as he chips away at his starting side before the club commences pre-season training in November this year.