The Perth Bears are set to open their maiden account in the NRL competition in front of their passionate Western-Australian residents.

The NRL's 18th franchise will make its entry in 2027, with 9News Perth reporting the Bears will play Round 1 on the west coast, with Optus Stadium firming as the first choice preference to hold their inaugural game.

Despite HBF Park being established as its home ground, the Bears are keen to pack out Optus Stadium to celebrate the historic fixture, with the ground able to hold up to 60,000 people.

"It's going to be in Perth. The demand will be there to play, probably an Optus Stadium. There will be enough people interested," Bears general manager Gareth Holmes said to 9News.

"There's going to be a sea of red and black all around the ground, and it'll be a very proud moment for the Bears brand. It'll be a very proud moment for the WA sporting landscape, to see a rugby league team that is their own in WA."

It is understood the Bears want to have their first two matches in Perth to capitalise on the excitement of their introduction and build some momentum, while the state government is also on board to make it happen.

Speculation is mounting the Bears are set to face the South Sydney Rabbitohs in their first match, with their fierce rivalry when the North Sydney franchise existed in the league playing a role.

The Bears recently surpassed 20,000 foundation members, an incredible milestone and the biggest indication there is a strong appetite for the 13-man code on Australia's West Coast.

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The opportunity to purchase was only active for a few weeks, with 85% of the sales coming from local Western-Australians.

"It's a wonderful number, it's something we're really proud of," Holmes added.

"It exceeded expectations, but we knew that people were going to get excited about this."

The Bears are still in the hunt for a marquee signing, and despite building a talented roster for 2027, they are yet to reel in a big fish of the same calibre as Jarome Luai for the PNG Chiefs.

Players such as Tyran Wishart, Nick Meaney, Toby Sexton, Siosifa Talakai and Scott Sorensen have all bought into Mal Meninga's plans, while Jamie Humphreys is all but confirmed to be joining them next year.

Holmes insisted that making the finals in 2027 was the goal for their maiden season, and are still on the look-out for a superstar signing.

"We are in the market for a big name, and those conversations are still ongoing, so that's really positive for us."

The Bears will officially kickoff their premiership raid when the inaugural squad undergoes preseason training in November this year.