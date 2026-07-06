Do you hear that? That is the sign of the Origin period almost behind us.

Round 18, the last of the main Origin-affected rounds is now in the past but it managed to leave some memories.

Again we are all talking about the Bunker on a Monday, but this week the game also threw in a Cody Walker brain snap and saw a multiple time Premiership player hit the player market.

Below are 20 thoughts from Round 18's round of NRL action and beyond:

1. The latest Cody Walker brain snap this past weekend is proof that the Bunnies need to move on from Cody Walker. He produces moments of incredible brilliance but the constant penalties and sin bins are too much to handle. He was lucky not to be sent off for his moment of pure madness and literally cost a debutant a try.

2. Why do we even have the Bunker? It's an absolute cop out that we have spent millions upon millions of dollars on this supposed technical marvel only for them to rule "no evidence" to overturn decisions.

3. Not only was that Dolphins re-start a clear, and obvious overturn, the fact they didn't chalk off Tom Jenkins "try" is insulting at this point. All season they've been stopping on a freeze frame that shows the ball carrying hand on the ground. They literally showed it on Friday night, ignored it and ruled a try anyway.

4. David Riccio reported that the hold up in the TV deal has been due to the NRL insisting on more control over the fixtures. This is 100% a good thing as it will finally (in theory) level the fixture discrepancy. The Broncos have copped a free ride with seven day turnarounds, night games and unparalleled exposure due to rating highly in a one team town. The likes of the Titans, Sharks and Tigers should see more prime time footy while the big dogs will finally "suffer" through some day time games.

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5. I absolutely love talk that club affiliated pundits will be limited on league shows. There has been a tremendous disadvantage by club assistant coaches, and higher ups, being able to talk freely in the media while others without the safeguards have been cautioned or fined for similar comments. Player managers should absolutely be banned from such positions also.

6. I absolutely loathe the fact that Peter V'landys is about to be named NRL CEO whilst remaining Chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission. This isn't even a crack at his performance, I just can't agree with the unchecked power. There needs to be a new Chair installed the second he becomes NRL CEO.

7. Can't help but feel that Moses Leota never really intended to leave Penrith. He talked with other clubs but reportedly priced himself out of any potential move. It felt like a case of someone having to offer him "I don't want to move" money to force a switch. Fair play to him.

8. Nicho Hynes was absolutely correct when he said the Sharks missing players was overlooked whilst Brisbane's unavailable players were the story all week. That said, the Broncos played on Saturday night, with their season on the line without Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan and Reece Walsh. That is the story. This Origin situation is ridiculous.

9. It's looking a very possibility that the Wests Tigers will never play Finals footy again. They started the season on fire, following years and years of aggressive recruitment, yet now sit four points outside and -104 points differential.

10. Dylan Walker and Tyrell Sloan will dominate the Super League. Watching the Magic Round games this past weekend, I have no doubt that Sloan will join the list of NRL players who head to England and become superstars. Walker is on the wrong side of 30 but still has the talents to become an ESL elite.

11. It was a little strange for Hudson Young to call out a halfback in the lead up to Origin Three. Especially a halfback who is favourite to capture Man of the Series honours. He has been breathtaking in his debut Origin series. Maybe it's mind games ...?

12. If the Blues are unable to win the Decider in Brisbane on Wednesday night, it may signal a changing of the guard moment. Not only will NSW be looking for a new coach (two years too late ...) but the likes of James Tedesco, Reece Robson, Mitchell Barnett and Mitchell Moses may be moved on for younger options. Truthfully I'd just like a team picked on form without age or past performances taken into account, but I'll take a new approach.

13. Queensland made some incredibly difficult decisions over the past two series re moving forward. When Tom Dearden was ruled out, it would have been so easy to go back to Dally Cherry-Evans for a short-term fix. Instead Billy Slater took a punt on Sam Walker and it has paid off hugely. Slater also opted for the in form Robert Toai last year when there were a list of more experienced centres available.

14. Dylan Brown's deal is about five years away from being able to be judged. It was never really in dispute that Brown was improve the Knights right away. It's more the fact he'll be on over a million dollars a season for a decade. Good start though. Great start I'd say. Newcastle are a different side this year and it starts with the halfback.

15. The Broncos have been awful in 2026 and I'm on record as saying I believe Michael Maguire's training methods are a little out of touch, but talk about moving him on is a little strange. Bloke won a title less than a year ago. Surely he's earned the right to rebuild on one poor season?

16. It wasn't all bad over the weekend for the Broncos though, with their 2027 recruit Jonah Pezet having his best performance in First Grade. I still don't know why the Eels signed Pezet for one season, knowing they're developing him for the Broncos, but Brisbane are coming out smelling like roses in this one.

17. Shout out to Eels coach Jason Ryles, who last week said his players wouldn't beat a park footy side, for sparking that effort from his side. Instead of tired cliches and blaming the referees, he was brutally honest. His players then reacted and beat a red, hot Manly side. Good coaching. The players could have sulked but instead reacted brilliantly.

18. I understand calls to appoint Dean Young as full time Dragons coach, but there is absolutely no rush. Young isn't being chased by other clubs while the club should do a full search. I still can't believe Matt Ballin hasn't been considered (that we know of). I maintain they need to move from former Dragons and the old boys club is continues.

19. I'm going to bang on about this all season, so best just accept it ... the NRLW cannot truly grow until the Broncos/Roosters super teams stop thumping every other side. It's tough to drag casual fans into the women's game when two teams boatrace everyone but each other. Last year they lost a combined two games. The Roosters lost to the Broncos in the Grand Final, while the Broncos lost to the Roosters in the regular season. As for Round One? The Broncos won 50-4 while the Roosters frogmarched the Titans 34-10.

20. No great insight here but wasn't it amazing to see so many players supporting Jai Arrow this past weekend? We saw the arrow celebration across the NRL, NRLW, Super League and NSW Cup. Amazing stuff.