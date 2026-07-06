Sydney Roosters winger Mark Nawaqanitawase has revealed he is open to the idea of returning to rugby league at the end of his rugby union deal, and that the idea of playing State of Origin again could drive it.

The star, who leaves the NRL at the end of a two year and change stint at the end of this season to chase a Rugby World Cup berth on home soil with the Wallabies, is then contracted to Rugby Australia until the middle of 2028.

He will be a free agent again after that, and Roosters supremo Nick Politis revealed to The Sydney Morning Herald over thwe weekend that there has already been some loose conversation around the star outside back returning to the code immediately.

It's not the first time the Roosters have chased down one of their ex-players to return, with the club still keeping tabs on the situations of Joseph Suaalii and Joseph Manu, who are currently playing the 15-man game having spent their time in the 13-man code at the Roosters.

The club moved to replace those players with Nawaqanitawase when he joined, and while they have already landed Reuben Garrick's signature for 2027, and are rumoured to be about to sign Murray Taulagi from the North Queensland Cowboys, the likely loss of Daniel Tupou to retirement, and potentially James Tedesco in the coming seasons the same way, could leave them once again short in the backline.

Nawaqanitawase, speaking to media from Blues camp today where he is set to play his second game for the state, having also been picked in the Australian squad for the Ashes in England at the end of 2025, said State of Origin could leave him tempted to return to rugby league, although it's too early in the piece to say more than that.

“I love him [Nick Politis], he's a good man,” the high-profile winger told media in Blues camp on Monday.

“It's the same as what I told him, it's too far away to tell right now but always grateful to him and the Roosters for their love and support – continued love and support.

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“We'll see what happens, it's a long time away.”

“It [Origin] always has been [a great concept], it has been part of my life for a while and to be here and feel it, it's very enticing. But it's a long way away. We'll see.”

The 25-year-old has been a revalation in the NRL, scoring 37 tries in 35 games for the Roosters, while he managed a double on Origin debut.