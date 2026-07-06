The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed Te Maire Martin will spend another season with the club, extending his contract through to the end of the 2027 NRL season.

The half has been in fine form for the Warriors throughout 2026, with the club needing to run down the list of halves following an injury to Luke Metcalf who is now on the outer, and another to Tanah Boyd who was the original replacement for Metcalf.

Boyd has suffered an ACL injury, and Martin, alongside current halves partner Chanel Harris-Tavita, could play out the rest of the season with Metcalf currently banished to the NSW Cup.

The one-year extension for Martin follows minor interest reported from elsewhere, but it was unlikely he was ever going to look to leave the Auckland-based club who gave his career a second chance after he was forced into medical retirement after a bleed on his brain in 2019.

Martin, who himself started this year with an injured leg, has played 48 games for the Warriors since joining in 2023, and Andrew Webster paid credit to his veteran half.

“I've got so much confidence in and respect for Te Maire. He's such a team-first player,” New Zealand Warriors head coach Andrew Webster said.

“He had a late start to the season after breaking his leg but when we lost Tanah he stepped in seamlessly at halfback. No matter what is asked of him he's always happy to help. He's a true footy player just loves the game.”

The signing comes on the same day the Warriors have also extended winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak through to the end of 2028, with the club putting more work into their roster for the coming seasons.

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Martin has scored four tries in six games so far this year while also adding seven try assists, and Andrew McFadden said the halfback had plenty of skills that weren't all about his on-field ability.

“We're delighted to have Te Maire with us for another season,” McFadden said.

“Ever since he joined us in 2023, he has been a key contributor through not just his ability as a player but the example he sets with his attitude and passion for the game and also his determination to come back from adversity.”