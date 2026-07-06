Parramatta Eels lock forward Dylan Walker has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of 2026, joining English Super League outfit the Leeds Rhinos on a three-year deal.

Walker, who has been with the Eels since the start of 2025, will leave at the end of his second season in Western Sydney, linking up with the Leeds Rhinos where he will likely finish his professional career.

Walker's contract with formner Eels coach Brad Arthur's side will run through to the end of 2029, and by the time the season finishes, he will be celebrating his 35th birthday.

“We are really pleased to have been able to sign a player of Dylan's experience and quality. He has enjoyed success throughout his career and won the NRL Grand Final in 2014 with South Sydney, and having spoken to Dylan at length he is so excited to pull on the Rhinos jersey," the club's sporting direction Ian Blease said.

"He has got a great work ethic, and skills as we have seen with how he has transitioned from multiple backs positions into the forward pack and I know he will fit in well with the group for next season that we are building.

“As a club we have had a real focus on retaining our best young players whilst adding in to the group at an elite level when the opportunity arises and is required."

Able to play at lock, halves or in the centres - although most of his recent years have been spent in the lock forward role - Walker will bring considerable versatility and experience to the Super League, having played 268 NRL games with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Manly Sea Eagles, New Zealand Warriors and finally Eels.

He will finish short of 300 games in the Australian competition, but will tick likely past 350 professional matches during his time in England.

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“Leeds is a massive club and it's a new home. I'm really excited about the new challenge ahead and the experience that follows. I'm a competitor at the end of the day and love to win. Signing with Leeds is a privilege and I'm super excited to rip in and get amongst the boys, staff and fans," Walker said of his move to the other side of the world.

Arthur, who has been coaching Leeds since he was axed by Parramatta, has himself recently recommitted to the club after plenty of speculation around a return to Australia.

“Dylan is a great professional and will be a good addition to our current group. We are obviously losing some experience from our pack next season with Cameron, Mik and James moving on but I am pleased we have been able to add Dylan to our group as well as Morgan Gannon returning to the club too," Arthur said.

The Rhinos, who smashed the Bradford Bulls by 34 points over the weekend, currently sit at the top of the Super League table by four points.