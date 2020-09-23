Penrith are believed to have reached out to the same cybercrime unit that assisted Anthony Seibold’s vile rumour investigation for a case of their own, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Accusations have risen suggesting a former female Panthers staff member was allegedly involved in sexual relationships during her tenure with the club.

The club are looking to find the source of the social media rumours as they plan to get the police involved.

The Panthers released a statement to their website on Wednesday, reading:

“Panthers have been made aware of false allegations circulating on social media alleging inappropriate relationships between a former staff member and current staff members.

“The allegations are untrue. Panthers have instructed their lawyers and are also retaining cyber investigators to trace the source and sharing of the allegations and to apply the full force of the law including reporting the matter to the police.

“No further comments will be made until the investigations have concluded.”

Alike the Seibold rumours, many believe the source of the text messages are linked to well known personalities within the industry.

The European cybercrime unit were able to give the NRL and police a list of names behind the Seibold rumours, with the Panthers now hoping to receive the same result.