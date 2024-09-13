The Penrith Panthers have used a perfect first half to book yet another preliminary and record their tenth finals win by in a row over a hapless Sydney Roosters by 20 points in the final game at Penrith Park before it is rebuilt.

The Panthers were at one stage running with the clock as the Roosters started slowly, and while the visitors managed to get some points back during the second half, they never truly looked like mounting a challenge against the rampant Panthers.

It took next to no time for the Panthers to get on the front foot, running the ball down the right-hand side on their first sret of the game, with a Brian To'o kick being deflected out of play.

Nathan Cleary had heavy early involvement, looking to dispel any theories around his shoulder potentially not being 100 per cent.

The Panthers quickly found themselves getting on top in the arm wrestle, and had their first serious attacking opportunity after Daniel Tupou put down a Nathan Cleary kick for the corner.

To'o would then cross for the first try of the match after sustained pressure. A six-again for ruck infringement had the Panthers build through some clunky play, before a crisp shift to the right-hand side from Isaah Yeo put the ball through the hands for the star winger to bulldoze his way to the line.

The Roosters had their first chance just a few minutes after with a six-again allowing them to march up the field. Heavy involvement from James Tedesco put the tri-colours onto the front foot, but a poor pass stinted the momentum, before a dreadful kick allowed the Panthers to have a seven-tackle set.

Penrith used that seven-tackle set just over ten minutes into the game to fly down the field, big runs from their forwards forcing the Roosters to backpedal before a Cleary kick aimed at the upright saw a second try. Liam Martin was able to fly over the pack and the goal post padding to tap the ball back for Izack Tago who scored untouched.

The Panthers continued on the attack in the following minutes, before the Roosters were able to get the ball back through a short drop out.

It did little for them though with Penrith relentless in defence. That put them back onto the attack, and it was footwork and speed which saw Jarome Luai cut through the defence to run on the third try in the 20th minute of the game.

Luke Garner would make it four tries just a minute later after Connor Watson was put on report for a dangerous tackle, with the Panthers almost running with the clock at 22-0.

The Roosters again had an opportunity to score just after the half-hour mark, but the attack was clunky, Penrith's scramble defence far too good, and a high kick on the last fell to Joseph Manu, only for the defence to make a tackle.

Any momentum was squandered for the Roosters a minute later when Crichton pushed an unneeded offload at halfway, with Penrith going straight back onto the counter attack. On the back of that, the home side almost scored again, only to have Luke Keary lucky to avoid the sin bin for a professional foul. Penrith would slot a penalty goal on the back of it to make the score 24-0 five minutes out from halftime.

A final late chance for the Roosters would see Daniel Tupou put down a kick, with the Panthers going to the sheds in complete and utter control of the fixture.

The Panthers started the second half exactly the same way as the first, running the ball on the last. They'd bite the bullet for that move though, with the Roosters managing to gain some momentum and score in the corner through Joseph Suaalii, with James Tedesco and Luke Keary both involved in the lead-up.

Nerves would then build for the Panthers as a six-again allowed the tri-colours to head onto the attack again, with Tedesco able to crash over on the right-hand side. A successful conversion cut the ball to 14 with just over half an hour to go.

The Roosters were victim to a pair of controversial calls in the following quarter of an hour as the game broke into an arm wrestle, with James Tedesco seemingly tripped by an unpenalised Sunia Turuva, before a forward pass was called by referee Ashley Klein despite replays seeming to indicate the ball travelled at worst, in a flat line.

The visitors would hand back momentum minutes later though when Sandon Smith put his foot on the sideline attempting to pick up the ball at dummy half in something of a schoolboy error.

Penrith would then go on to shut out the game with a try for Luke Garner, set up by the first 25 minutes, but there will certainly be questions lingering over the men from the foot of the mountains.

The Roosters, on the other hand, will look to take their second half momentum into next weekend when they travel to play either the Melbourne Storm or the Cronulla Sharks in a sudden death semi-final.

Match summary

Penrith Panthers 30 (Tries: Brian To'o, Izack Tago, Jarome Luai, Luke Garner [2]; Conversions: Nathan Cleary 4/5; Penalty Goal: Nathan Cleary 1/1) defeat Sydney Roosters 10 (Joseph Suaalii, James Tedesco; Conversions: Joseph Suaalii 1/2)