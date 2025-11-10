The Penrith Panthers have signed another player from the New Zealand Warriors, having already added three players from the club to their roster for the 2026 NRL season.

Already recruiting forward trio Kalani Going, Toby Crosby and Tom Ale, sources have told Zero Tackle that centre Patrick Moimoi is set to become the latest player from the New Zealand-based club to sign with the Panthers.

The nephew of former Parramatta Eels forward and New Zealand international Fuifui Moimoi, Patrick spent the majority of this year playing in the Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup but did make two reserve-grade appearances in Round 24 and Round 26 against the Panthers and Knights.

Adding to his five NSW Cup matches in 2023, he made two tackle busts, nine passes, 15 tackles and 57 running metres in less than 40 minutes on the field - he came on as a replacement player and also off the interchange bench.

Still only 21 years of age, the move to Penrith comes after he has fallen down the pecking order at the Warriors and still sat behind the likes of Sio Kali, who has also yet to make his first-grade debut.