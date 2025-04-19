Dylan Edwards has firmed as the NSW Blues fullback after a strong showing saw him help the Penrith Panthers snap their five-match losing streak and win for the first time since Round 1.

In a match that also saw Nathan Cleary overtake Ryan Girdler as the club's highest point scorer, the Panthers mustered a scrappy win in near-perfect conditions defeating the Sydney Roosters 40-12.

Still, both teams were far from their best and are likely to be dissatisfied with their overall performances.

Losing Angus Crichton in the lead-up to the match and Nat Butcher (facing six weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury) in the opening minutes, the odds heavily outnumbered the home side, but it was the Panthers who started slow in the contest.

After Roosters winger Daniel Tupou scored early in the contest, it seemed that they were set to defeat the four-time defending premiers for the second time this year; however, it was not to be.

Looking flustered at times in both attack and defence, Cleary and Edwards both stood up and showed why they are regarded as one of the best in their respective positions.

Combining on the team's opening two tries which saw Paul Alamoti cross the line and Edwards secure two try assists, the lead gave them confidence and it showed with the rest of the squad standing up.

A try from Robert Toia gave the Roosters a slimmer of hope but would only see Casey McLean, Isaiah Papali'i and Blaize Talagi cross the line for tries.

Already the frontrunner for the NSW Blues fullback spot, Edwards all but secured it for Game I of the 2025 State of Origin series as he went up against his closest competitor.

Edwards finished the match with 231 running metres, two line-break assists and two tackle busts to go with his two try assists and even scored a try in the 67th minute.

Meanwhile, opposing fullback James Tedesco could only manage 116 running metres, two tackle busts and one line break assist.

As Penrith celebrate for the first time in over a month and a half, the controversail calls from 'The Bunker' continued and was once again at the foresront of the clash, souring the victory.

Before Penrith got on the scoreboard, 'The Bunker' decided against penalising and sending Edwards to the sin-bin for a professional foul when Tedesco ran into him after soccering the ball off the ground.

A turning point in the contest, a penalty to the Roosters would not only see them compete against 12 men but also prevent the Panthers from scoring a try, as they would have received the ball back on the opposing 20-metre line.