The Penrith Panthers, a modern NRL dynasty who are riding a historic run of four consecutive premierships, have only eight spots left vacant on their Top 30 roster.
Although they only have six players off-contract this year, the Panthers are still looking to bring in new signings and promote pathways players.
After Daine Laurie was told by the club that he would not be extended, Luke Sommerton has reportedly found himself in the same boat, with Peter Lang from The Western Weekender reporting that the hooker has been told he can look elsewhere.
The 25-year-old Sommerton has only appeared in 10 matches, five of those in 2025, over the past three seasons and is set to be overtaken in the pecking order by youngster Billy Scott, who will progress onto a Top 30 contract for 2026.
At this stage, no teams have yet expressed an interest in the Hills District Bulls product's services.
Penrith Panthers Best 17 and Full Squad for 2026
1. Dylan Edwards
2. Brian To'o
3. Izack Tago
4. Paul Alamoti
5. Casey McLean
6. Blaize Talagi
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Moses Leota
9. Mitch Kenny
10. Lindsay Smith
11. Liam Martin
12. Scott Sorensen
13. Isaah Yeo
Interchange
14. Jack Cole
15. Isaiah Papali'i
16. Luke Garner
17. Liam Henry
Rest of the squad
18. Trent Toelau
19. Jesse McLean
20. Billy Scott
21. Luron Patea
22. Matthew Eisenhuth
23. No player signed.
24. No player signed.
25. No player signed.
26. No player signed.
27. No player signed.
28. No player signed.
29. No player signed.
30. No player signed.
2026 development list
1. David Fale