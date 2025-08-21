The Penrith Panthers, a modern NRL dynasty who are riding a historic run of four consecutive premierships, have only eight spots left vacant on their Top 30 roster.

Although they only have six players off-contract this year, the Panthers are still looking to bring in new signings and promote pathways players.

After Daine Laurie was told by the club that he would not be extended, Luke Sommerton has reportedly found himself in the same boat, with Peter Lang from The Western Weekender reporting that the hooker has been told he can look elsewhere.

The 25-year-old Sommerton has only appeared in 10 matches, five of those in 2025, over the past three seasons and is set to be overtaken in the pecking order by youngster Billy Scott, who will progress onto a Top 30 contract for 2026.

At this stage, no teams have yet expressed an interest in the Hills District Bulls product's services.

Penrith Panthers Best 17 and Full Squad for 2026

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Brian To'o

3. Izack Tago

4. Paul Alamoti

5. Casey McLean

6. Blaize Talagi

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Moses Leota

9. Mitch Kenny

10. Lindsay Smith

11. Liam Martin

12. Scott Sorensen

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Jack Cole

15. Isaiah Papali'i

16. Luke Garner

17. Liam Henry

Rest of the squad

18. Trent Toelau

19. Jesse McLean

20. Billy Scott

21. Luron Patea

22. Matthew Eisenhuth

23. No player signed.

24. No player signed.

25. No player signed.

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

2026 development list

1. David Fale