Penrith centre Paul Momirovski is facing a three-match ban for his dangerous contact charge on Bronco Tom Dearden in Thursday night’s clash.

The incident occurred in the 16th minute of the first half and did not result in a penalty from referees at the time, however, the match review committee hit Momirovski with a grade two dangerous contact (head/neck) charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Momirovski will serve a two-game suspension with an early guilty plea, or risk a three-match van if the NRL judiciary finds him guilty.

SEE ALSO: NRL injury and suspension news

The Panthers have until 12pm Saturday to enter their plea.

ADVERTISEMENT

It comes ahead of Penrith’s upcoming clashes against the Knights, Sea Eagles and Sharks.

With Momirovski set to miss time, Brent Naden could be recalled to play his first game this year to fill the void at centre, while Robert Jennings could also be in the mix.

“Momirovski definitely takes high Dearden out late and it looked a little dangerous,” Fox League’s Braith Anasta said.

“Usually given a penalty I would think. They’ve missed on there.”