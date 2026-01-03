Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas has reportedly agreed to re-sign with the club, but only on a one-year deal.

Haas, off-contract at the end of 2026, has been able to negotiate with rival outfits since November 1, while he was also believed to be weighing up a move to rugby union.

That fell by the wayside with the R360 tournament - a Saudi Arabian-backed money-rich competition targetting the best players in rugby league and rugby union - postponed until 2028.

It was originally supposed to kick-off in October 2026.

The prop was set to be offered as much as $3 million per year to make the switch, and a one-year extension with the Broncos, which is being reported by News Corp, could leave the path open for him to make that switch when the competition does launch.

For now, the move for Brisbane ensures Haas will be at the club for at least the next two seasons, but beyond that, there is less than a guarantee, with R360 likely to start ramping up recruitment again at the back-end of 2026.

Haas will be, under the terms of his NRL deal, free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1, although R360 are not beholden to that given they do not answer to the Australian competition.

It's understood the new year for Haas will not see all that much of an upgrade given he is already on seven figures, and is one of the highest-paid players in the game.

Brisbane doesn't have a heap of room to move under their salary cap given other big-money contracts that have been outlaid for Reece Walsh, Patrick Carrigan, Kotoni Staggs and others.

The 26-year-old Haas may have also signed his short-term deal with an eye to negotiating a bigger contract once the game's new TV deal kicks in.

It's expected the salary cap will continue to rise in the coming years, potentially handing Haas another increase.