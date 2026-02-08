Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas has been signed by the South Sydney Rabbitohs for 2027 and beyond.

The prop, who is rated as the best in the game, has been the topic of contract speculation for months.

Off contract at the end of 2026, Haas was first linked with R360 before that competition folded, but has always maintained he had little interest in playing for a rival NRL team against the Broncos.

But now, it has happened, with Haas signing a three-year deal to play with the Rabbitohs.

"South Sydney confirmed on Sunday afternoon that they had lodged a deal with the NRL, and would respect the ten-day cooling off period that follows," the club wrote in a statement.

"The South Sydney Rabbitohs have lodged a signed contract with the NRL for Payne Haas to join the Club for the 2027, 2028 and 2029 seasons.

"The contract is now subject to the ten-day cooling-off period. The Rabbitohs will be respecting the cooling-off period rules set by the NRL.

"The Rabbitohs will make no further comment regarding this until the ten-day cooling-off period has expired."

Haas, who is now a premiership winner, will become South Sydney's replacement for Keaon Koloamatangi who has agreed to join the St George Illawarra Dragons on a long-term deal from the start of 2027.

The Broncos meanwhile will be armed with a war chest to raid the free agency market.