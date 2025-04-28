Brisbane Broncos and NSW Blues front-rower Payne Haas could reportedly be "one of the richest players in the history of the game" as his current club tries to lock him down on a new contract amid interest from another NRL team.

One of the best props to ever grace the field, Haas has won multiple Paul Morgan medals (Broncos Player of the Year), claimed numerous Dally M Prop of the Year awards, was named the 2019 Dally M Rookie of the Year, played in a Grand Final and represented both Australia and the NSW Blues.

In the prime of his career, he is set to become one of the biggest free agents in NRL history as he runs off-contract at the end of the 2026 NRL season and is free to negotiate and speak with rival teams from November 1.

Already one of the highest-paid forwards in the game, his next deal could potentially see him become the competition's most-paid player, moving ahead of Kalyn Ponga and Nathan Cleary.

Revealing on 100% Footy that the Perth Bears (otherwise known as the Western Bears) - the NRL's newest franchise from Western Australia - will target Haas, The Sydney Morning Herald's Michael Chammas stated that his current club are attempting to lock down his services which could potentially make him one of the highest-paid players in rugby league history.

"They're going to move to make sure Payne Haas isn't a free agent November 1. There will be a phone call in the next week or two - they want to sit down with Payne Haas and extend his deal," Chammas said on 100% Footy.

"(This will) make him the richest forward in the history of the game (and) potentially one of the richest players in the history of the game...I imagine there would be no shortage of suitors.

"The Broncos will be desperate to tie him down."

Previously attracting the interest of the Manly Sea Eagles, who are preparing for life without skipper Daly Cherry-Evans, former Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough warned the club in the past about offering him a long-term deal to retain his services.

Currently, 25 years of age, if he was to accept a ten-year extension just like Dylan Brown did with the Newcastle Knights, it would take Haas through to the age of 36 - remarkably old for a front-rower.

"Due to his position and the minutes he is playing, I can't (justify a 10-year contract)," McCullough said on SENQ Breakfast in April.

"Payne Haas is a great player but that position is so demanding. Everyone is talking about trying to minimise his efforts.

"He's starting to churn out 60-70 minutes each week, and in the back end of your 20s, it starts to take its toll. At 25-26 years of age, I wouldn't sign him to a 10-year deal.

"After 250 games, you add on another three or four years, so it's quite challenging. The Broncos are just not in a position (to offer a 10-year deal)."