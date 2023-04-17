While State of Origin inches closer and closer to Game 1, there has been continuous speculation on whether Jarome Luai or Nicho Hynes should join Nathan Cleary in the halves.

One individual who believes the Blues are in need of a shake-up in the halves is ex-Blues, captain Paul Gallen. Gallen has thrown his full support behind Nicho Hynes for the No.6 jersey.

Whilst speaking on the Continuous Call Team on 2GB, Gallen insisted that picking the reigning Dally M medalist could provide the difference between winning or losing the series.

"We've still got so much football to run ... picking a team today I would pick Nicho Hynes, I think he's done enough to deserve to get picked," Gallen said on 2GB.

"Looking at last year's series, we had a lot of Penrith players, a lot of Penrith flavour, every single one of them deserved to be picked but I felt we tried to play a little bit like Penrith - but it's not NRL, it's Origin."

"I think Nicho would revel in that environment, I would do that at the moment but as I said, there's so much footy to be played."

Yet to play in a State of Origin game, Hynes revealed his desire to the Sydney Morning Herald to play for the Blues.

