Brisbane Broncos skipper Patrick Carrigan is set to miss a period of the NRL season after being handed a two-game suspension for a careless high tackle charge assessed by the NRL Match Review Committee.

The incident occurred during Friday night's loss against the Cowboys, in the 10th minute on centre Tom Chester, where his incident was classed a Grade 2 offence.

A result that, combined with Carrigan's prior record, triggered a second-offence that increased his penalty.

If Carrigan chose not to accept an early guilty plea, he could take his case before the NRL judiciary, and if he lost, he would be suspended for three matches.

This news is a significant blow for Brisbane, who rely on Carrigan's leadership and physicality.

With an early guilty plea, Carrigan misses matches against the Tigers and Bulldogs, while a challenge at the judiciary would risk the Round 9 clash against the Sydney Roosters.

In the worst case scenario, he would be back on the park during Round 10 against the Sea Eagles.

The Broncos loss to the Cowboys puts them 10th on the ladder and with the Broncos missing plenty of players to injury, Carrigan's suspension will continue to test the club's depth.

Carrigan is not alone in the MRC review findings, as Manly Sea Eagles forward Haumole Olakau'atu also faces sanctions.

Olakau'atu was hit with a Grade 1 carless high tackle charge for an incident in the 35th minute on Dragons dummy-half Jacob Liddle, with the back-rower fined $1500 dollars, reduced to $1000 if he accepts an early guilty plea.