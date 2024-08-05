The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed a long-term contract extension for prop forward Taniela Paseka.

The prop has been a wrecking ball for the Sea Eagles, although he has missed recent weeks injured, but has fast become one of the club's most important players.

He didn't need to commit his future long-term yet either. Already signed for at least the next two years through to the end of the 2026 NRL season, Paseka has added three years to his time at the club and now won't be going anywhere until the end of 2029.

The extension will see Paseka spend at least the next five years in Manly, and by the end of the tenure, pending fitness and finals matches, he could be approaching 250 games for the club.

At 26 years of age, the contract will take Paseka into the back-end of his career, with the forward potentially looking to push for a State of Origin debut in the coming seasons.

Coach Anthony Seibold said the signature comes on the back of Paseka playing the best football of his career.

“I feel like Taniela has been playing the best football of his career," Seibold said in a club statement confirming the news.

“He is still in his mid-20s, so his best footy is going to continue to develop over the next four of five seasons, which is the reason why we have signed him long term.

“Taniela has built consistency in his game. We want him to take that consistency even further and develop leadership into his game. He is a father now, so he is ready to become a leader at our club."

Paseka said the contract would make him a one-club player.

"This contract means I'm now a Sea Eagle for life,'' Paseka said.

"I'm very grateful. It's a proud club. We have the best fans in the game and I love running out at 4 Pines Park. There's no better feeling.

"‘I'll be working hard every season with my team-mates and our coaching staff to help bring another premiership home to the Northern Beaches."

Paseka has made 24 tackle breaks and is averaging 127 metres per contest across his 15 games so far this year.