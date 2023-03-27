Parramatta Eels back-rower Ryan Matterson admits he regrets his decision to take a three-match suspension at the start of the 2023 NRL season.

Last year's grand final crusher tackle on Dylan Edwards was enough to face him with the decision to pay either a $4000 fine or miss the start of the Eels NRL season, Matterson chose the latter.

Parramatta would go on lose all three matches without the 28-year-old in a horror start to the season despite featuring in the 2022 grand final.

Matterson has now admitted that his decision to warm the bench resulted from not completely understanding his options.

"Unfortunately, I had to make a decision after a grand final loss. On the Tuesday I had to make the decision I was working with a disability [group]. When I made the decision I thought the trial matches were going to be included," Matterson said.

Saying he would not have made the decision in hindsight the New South Wales forward even tried to change his decision and pay the fine, but was unsuccessful in doing so.

Since making his decision Matterson gathered plenty of attention, with many suggesting he had caused a rift in the playing group, or that coach Brad Arthur should have enforced him to pay the fine.

However, Matterson is adamant that his decision had no effect on the team's attitude toward the representative back-rower.

"I've had a tremendous amount of support from my teammates and it hasn't been a big talking point here," he said.

"Everyone knows what's been going on behind closed doors here. I play my hardest for these boys and they do the same for me."

In his first game of the season, Matterson played all 83 minutes in Parramatta's win over Penrith, proving his importance to the blue and golds.

Matterson and his side will take on the Sydney Roosters on Thursday as Parramatta look to continue their early season turnaround.