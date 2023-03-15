Brad Arthur can't help but get dragged into his player's decisions after the head coach copped flak for allowing Ryan Matterson to accept a three-game suspension as opposed to a monetary penalty.

Matterson was charged for a crusher tackle in the grand final on Dylan Edwards, and given the option to either choose a monster $4,000 fine or miss Parramatta's opening three games of the season.

The one-time Blue didn't opt to open his wallet.

Currently earning a reported $600,000 per season, the fine equates to about three days' pay for the premiership-winning forward.

Meanwhile, the Eels lost Shaun Lane to injury during the pre-season, while fellow back-rowers Ray Stone, Isaiah Papali'i and Marata Niukore have all departed following the grand final loss. It's a decision that hasn't cost Matterson a cent but may have cost the Eels precious points, losing both opening matches by four.

NRL360's Paul Kent blasted the decision on television on Tuesday night.

“It was a dud decision by Ryan Matterson,” Kent said on-air.

“The Parramatta Eels tried to address that and went back to the NRL and tried to get it reheard essentially to change his plea from a suspension to a fine.

“Unfortunately it has really bitten the Eels because they've got injuries, they've been down on troops and really needed him.”

However, journalist Paul Crawley disputed Kent's claims and dragged Matterson's coach into proceedings.

“Too bad, so sad,” Crawley said.

“Why didn't the coach say ‘Mate you're going to pay the fine and that's the way it is, otherwise you can play reserve grade'.

“He's put them through a start to the season they didn't need. It was always going to be a tough start if you looked at their draw and who they lost, they needed him on the field.”

Matterson will once again miss this week's contest, this time against Manly at 4 Pines Park, while the likes of Bryce Cartwright, Matt Doorey and J'maine Hopgood have filled the gaps during their back-to-back losses.

NRL360 host Braith Anasta hit the nail on its head.

“I cannot comprehend it, I really can't. It's a small price to pay for securing a few wins for your teammates.”