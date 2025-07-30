After signing Dylan Brown earlier in the year on a long-term contract, the Newcastle Knights have been able to poach another talented playmaker from the Parramatta Eels.

Over the past 12 months, the Knights have made several changes to their roster as they attempt to become a premiership contender and turn around their fortunes.

With several players already leaving or set to depart the club, the Knights have also been able to bring in new signings, headlined by the arrival of New Zealand international Dylan Brown.

Now, the club have made another signing as they prepare for their long-term future.

A talented playmaker who can excel in both the five-eighth and halfback roles, Matthew Hunter has signed a three-year contract to join the Knights from the Parramatta Eels, per Newcastle Knights Juniors.

Seen as one of the best playmakers coming through the Eels' system, Hunter has featured in nine NSW Cup matches this season and is also the current captain of the club's Jersey Flegg Cup team.

In these showings, the 20-year-old has scored five tries, provided five try assists and seven line-break assists as well as forcing three drop-outs and averaging 90.6 kicking metres per match.

Originally hailing from North Queensland, he is not just extremely talented with the ball in his hands but has incredible football intelligence and is destined to have a long career in the NRL.