Parramatta duo George Jennings and Daniel Alvaro are set to join New Zealand with the assistance of the NRL as the Auckland-based club look to bolster their struggling list, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

The Warriors have found life difficult in 2020 as they play away from home with an injury-riddled squad in an attempt to compete in the league despite chances of the club failing to last the bizarre season.

Interim coach Todd Payten has thanked rival clubs for their public praise of the Warriors in continuing on in 2020, but has lashed out at the lack of loan players fellow NRL sides are offering the struggling side.

However, the Warriors are set to welcome Jennings and Alvaro on loan deals thanks to the Eels, who have seen just three appearances between the pair this season.

Parramatta are able to recall Jennings or Alvaro at anytime if injuries build in Brad Arthur’s list, as they currently look to replace a host of names for Payten’s side.

Ken Maumalo, David Fusitu’a, Agnatius Paasi and King Vuniyayawa are all set to return home following the Warriors’ clash with Sydney in Round 11.

The NRL is set to aid the loan deals for Jennings and Alvaro, with league officials set to assist with negotiations with rival clubs on behalf of the Warriors.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George revealed the league had made some progress with a number of clubs.

“We’ve had a few options that have started to arise,” he said. “The NRL has been active as much as they can be providing a lot of administration detail.

“There’s plenty of clubs on the cusp of the eight trying to protect their rosters and we understand that.”