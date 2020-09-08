Parramatta pair Daniel Alvaro and George Jennings could have their loan deals extended with New Zealand if the Warriors are able to place themselves in the top eight in time for finals football.

The Warriors have an uphill battle with eight points separating them from a finals placing with three matches remaining.

Parramatta are safely placed in the top three as they look ahead to a finals campaign, with the Eels’ glowing relationship with the Warriors set to see Alvaro and Jennings continue to represent the New Zealand if they can reach the top eight.

The Pair did not feature for the Warriors in their round 17 clash with Parramatta, instead watching on from the sidelines.

Alvaro told nrl.com that he was aiming to play out the entire 2020 season as a Warrior.

“Definitely, I would love to keep helping and trying to do my bit,” he said.

The Warriors will need a near-perfect run in their road to the finals, with the Sharks and Tigers stumbling in the final hurdles too.

While it will be a major focus, Alvaro added that he will be taking it one game at a time.

“I can’t look that far,” he said. “I just take it day by day, week by week and see what happens.

“All I really want is just to be able to play some footy.”

Alvaro added it was difficult to watch on against his parent club.

“It was just a good game of footy to watch. I actually hate sitting on the sidelines – I always want to play – but it is what it is,” he said.

Both Alvaro and Jennings have played five games for the Warriors in 2020, featuring in their four wins since round 12.

Parramatta coach Brad Arthur said he is still keeping a close eye on the duo.

“The Warriors want them so I just need to have a look how we pull up after this [Warriors] match and make a decision,” Arthur told NRL.com