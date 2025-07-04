Canberra Raiders and newly recalled Queensland Maroons State of Origin prop Josh Papalii has confirmed he could yet look to play on in the NRL next year.

The prop has previously been thought of as a shoo-in to wind up in the English Super League next year, with the Canberra Raiders all but confirmed not to be renewing his contract.

It was believed no other NRL clubs were keen on Papalii, and that the prop himself was unwilling to play against the club he is now the games record holder at.

But some excellent form, the Raiders sitting on top of the ladder and a recall to the Queensland State of Origin side could now see the prop receive offers from around the NRL, and he told News Corp that he is yet to give up on the idea of playing on in the NRL next year, even if that means he has to clash with his former teammates in the nation's capital.

"I'm still unsure. I feel like I still got a lot to offer as a player and as a mentor and just being an older head," Papalii said.

"I still feel like I can play good footy, and I think our season down in Canberra is showing that. You put an older head among younger boys, and there's a bit of control, and obviously a bit of fun off-field and all that, but we know how to go about our work.

"Holding the record for Canberra now, overtaking Jason Croker down there with the most games for Canberra Raiders, is obviously very special, and that's how I sort of want to keep it.

"But if the team that you're playing for is not offering you another contract for the following year and you want to play on, you've obviously got to look elsewhere.

"Never say never. I still feel like I've got a lot of footy in me, whether that's in the NRL or Super League."

While Papalii has shown he is still more than up to NRL level this year, the green machine, who have Corey Horsburgh, Morgan Smithies and Joe Tapine in their forward pack will be looking to find increased roles and more minutes for a host of youngsters next year, led by Ata Mariota and Trey Mooney.

That means the representative prop will be squeezed out, whether he wanted to stay in Canberra or not, despite having 321 games for the club under his belt dating back to his NRL debut in 2011.

There is a strong chance other NRL clubs will look at Papalii for the right price, with a lack of off-contract players remaining in the middle third for 2026, but it's also likely contracts from England - St Helens were believed to be one club interested - will have plenty of financial upside compared to any deals in the NRL for the prop.