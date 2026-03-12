The Penrith Panthers have announced their new home ground for 2027 will be called Helloworld Stadium.\n\nIt comes as Helloworld Travel have gone on board as their naming rights partner for their inaugural stadium, which is currently under construction.\n\nThey are the leading retail travel company in the country, with 2000 independent travel agents and travel brokers working across Australia.\n\nThe deal is set to be for five years, with it being Helloworld Travel's first naming rights for a sporting venue.\n\nPenrith MP Karen McKeowan had this to say about the revolutionary new stadium.\n\n“The new Helloworld Stadium is an exciting step forward for Penrith and reflects the Government's commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure for Western Sydney. This redevelopment will create a modern, family-friendly venue that brings fans closer to the action while supporting the continued growth of sport, entertainment, and major events in our region."\n\nThe new stadium will hold 25,000 fans and up to 30,000 patrons for music concerts.\n\nIt is a part of a large project to re-invent the Penrith area, with the Western Sydney International Airport being opened in the same year.\n“We're thrilled to partner with Venues NSW on this exciting new chapter in Penrith and look forward to seeing Helloworld Stadium become a place that will create lifelong memories for friends and families," Helloworld Travel Chief and Managing Director Andrew Burnes said.\nThe new stadium will have increased hospitality vendors, more restroom services, modern corporate facilities and new digital sound systems.\nIt will also house four neutral change rooms for the promotion of the women's code and the eventual entry of the Panthers NRLW side in the future.\n\n \n\n