The Penrith Panthers continue to dominate the start of the 2026 NRL season, and it's carrying over to Zero Tackle's MVP in a big way.\n\nAfter five rounds, Nathan Cleary stands alone at the top of the three, with his 17 votes against the Melbourne Storm on Friday propelling him to a total of 65 from five games.\n\nThe star replaces Tanah Boyd at the top of affairs, with the Warriors halfback not in the lead (or equal lead) for the first time this season. He failed to score for a second straight week as the Warriors fell to the Sharks.\n\nDylan Edwarss and Thomas Jenkins, who both polled agains the Storm, have moved into second and third spot respectively, while North Queensland Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater had his third strong week on the bounce to sit in fourth spot.\n\nIt was a round of mixed opinions, with no unanimously voted man of the match players selected. Instead, all of Haumole Olakau'atu, Tolutau Koula, Jye Gray, Tallis Duncan, Casey McLean, Dylan Edwards, Jaxon Purdue, Scott Drinkwater, Ezra Mam, Patrick Carrigan, Nicho Hynes, William Kennedy, Dane Gagai, Jacob Saifiti, Kai Pearce-Paul and Jock Madden were awarded five votes by at least one judge.\n\nAs a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.\n\nHere are the Round 5 votes.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396332"]\n \n\n\n \nMatt Clements\nScott Pryde\nDan Nichols\nLeo Twemlow\n\n\n5\nHaumole Olakau'atu\nHaumole Olakau'atu\nHaumole Olakau'atu\nTolutau Koula\n\n\n4\nTolutau Koula\nTolutau Koula\nBen Trbojevic\nBen Trbojevic\n\n\n3\nBen Trbojevic\nJamal Fogarty\nTolutau Koula\nHaumole Olakau'atu\n\n\n2\nLehi Hopoate\nLehi Hopoate\nLehi Hopoate\nTom Trbojevic\n\n\n1\nTom Trbojevic\nBen Trbojevic\nCorey Waddell\nLehi Hopoate\n\n\n\n \n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396333"]\n \n\n\n \nMatt Clements\nScott Pryde\nDan Nichols\nLeo Twemlow\n\n\n5\nTallis Duncan\nJye Gray\nTallis Duncan\nJye Gray\n\n\n4\nJye Gray\nTallis Duncan\nJye Gray\nCameron Murray\n\n\n3\nKeaon Koloamatangi\nCameron Murray\nKeaon Koloamatangi\nLatrell Mitchell\n\n\n2\nCameron Murray\nJacob Preston\nLatrell Mitchell\nAlex Johnston\n\n\n1\nEnari Tuala\nKeaon Koloamatangi\nCameron Murray\nMarcelo Montoya\n\n\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396334"]\n \n\n\n \nMatt Clements\nScott Pryde\nDan Nichols\nLeo Twemlow\n\n\n5\nDylan Edwards\nCasey McLean\nNathan Cleary\nNathan Cleary\n\n\n4\nCasey McLean\nNathan Cleary\nCasey McLean\nCasey McLean\n\n\n3\nNathan Cleary\nIsaah Yeo\nDylan Edwards\nThomas Jenkins\n\n\n2\nThomas Jenkins\nDylan Edwards\nThomas Jenkins\nIsaah Yeo\n\n\n1\nIsaah Yeo\nFreddy Lussick\nIsaah Yeo\nBrian To'o\n\n\n\n \n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396335"]\n \n\n\n \nMatt Clements\nScott Pryde\nDan Nichols\nLeo Twemlow\n\n\n5\nJaxon Purdue\nScott Drinkwater\nJaxon Purdue\nScott Drinkwater\n\n\n4\nScott Drinkwater\nJaxon Purdue\nScott Drinkwater\nJaxon Purdue\n\n\n3\nTom Dearden\nTom Dearden\nTom Dearden\nTom Dearden\n\n\n2\nJake Clifford\nJake Clifford\nThomas Mikaele\nBraidon Burns\n\n\n1\nHeilum Luki\nTom Chester\nJake Clifford\nThomas Mikaele\n\n\n\n \n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396336"]\n \n\n\n \nMatt Clements\nScott Pryde\nDan Nichols\nLeo Twemlow\n\n\n5\nEzra Mam\nEzra Mam\nPatrick Carrigan\nEzra Mam\n\n\n4\nPatrick Carrigan\nPatrick Carrigan\nEzra Mam\nKotoni Staggs\n\n\n3\nKotoni Staggs\nTino Fa'asuamaleaui\nKotoni Staggs\nPatrick Carrigan\n\n\n2\nXavier Willison\nJesse Arthars\nTino Fa'asuamaleaui\nReece Walsh\n\n\n1\nBeau Fermor\nKotoni Staggs\nReece Walsh\nJayden Campbell\n\n\n\n \n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396337"]\n \n\n\n \nMatt Clements\nScott Pryde\nDan Nichols\nLeo Twemlow\n\n\n5\nNicho Hynes\nNicho Hynes\nNicho Hynes\nWilliam Kennedy\n\n\n4\nWilliam Kennedy\nWilliam Kennedy\nWilliam Kennedy\nNicho Hynes\n\n\n3\nSione Katoa\nKL Iro\nKL Iro\nKL Iro\n\n\n2\nDallin Watene-Zelezniak\nSione Katoa\nDallin Watene-Zelezniak\nBraydon Trindall\n\n\n1\nKL Iro\nBlayke Brailey\nSione Katoa\nDallin Watene-Zelezniak\n\n\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396338"]\n \n\n\n \nMatt Clements\nScott Pryde\nDan Nichols\nLeo Twemlow\n\n\n5\nDane Gagai\nDane Gagai\nJacob Saifiti\nDane Gagai\n\n\n4\nGreg Marzhew\nJacob Saifiti\nDane Gagai\nJacob Saifiti\n\n\n3\nDominic Young\nDominic Young\nSandon Smith\nFletcher Hunt\n\n\n2\nJacob Saifiti\nFletcher Hunt\nGreg Marzhew\nGreg Marzhew\n\n\n1\nDylan Lucas\nSandon Smith\nFletcher Hunt\nDominic Young\n\n\n\n \n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396339"]\n \n\n\n \nMatt Clements\nScott Pryde\nDan Nichols\nLeo Twemlow\n\n\n5\nKai Pearce-Paul\nJock Madden\nJock Madden\nJock Madden\n\n\n4\nAlex Twal\nKai Pearce-Paul\nKai Pearce-Paul\nKai Pearce-Paul\n\n\n3\nJahream Bula\nAlex Twal\nJahream Bula\nAdam Doueihi\n\n\n2\nJack Williams\nMitchell Moses\nAdam Doueihi\nSamuela Fainu\n\n\n1\nTe Hurinui Twidle\nJahream Bula\nBailey Simonsson\nJahream Bula\n\n\n\nTop Ten\n\n\n\nRANK\n \nPLAYER\nLAST ROUND\nTOTAL\n\n\n\n\n1\n\nNathan\nCleary\n17\n65\n\n\n2\n\nDylan\nEdwards\n10\n62\n\n\n3\n\nThomas\nJenkins\n7\n59\n\n\n4\n\nScott\nDrinkwater\n18\n57\n\n\n5\n\nTanah\nBoyd\n0\n56\n\n\n6\n\nDominic\nYoung\n7\n49\n\n\n7\n\nTolutau\nKoula\n16\n40\n\n\n7\n\nKotoni\nStaggs\n11\n40\n\n\n7\n\nBraydon\nTrindall\n2\n40\n\n\n10\n\nJye\nGray\n18\n38\n\n\n10\n\nKeaon\nKoloamatangi\n7\n38\n\n\n\n \n\nClick here to view the full leaderboard.