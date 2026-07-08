The first try has been scored in the 2026 State of Origin decider, with Nathan Cleary stepping his way around the Queensland Maroons defence.

The moment came after NSW got a repeat set to attack on the line, off the back of a Cleary kick.

Winger Mark Nawaqanitawase was able to threaten QLD under the high ball, causing a knock-on and a chance for Cleary to take control of the game early.

It is the perfect way for NSW Blues and the premier halfback to start the game off the back of much negative noise.