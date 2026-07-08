The State of Origin decider is here, with the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons heading to Suncorp Stadium for the right to lift the shield.

Queensland come in as heavy favourites after taking the momentum out of the Melbourne Cricket Ground with a 20-point win in Game 2, but will need to swing their record at home where they have lost the last two matches.

Most of the attention has been focused on the Blues and under siege coach Laurie Daley in the lead-up to Game 3, with the state now needing to find a way of overthrowing the Maroons in a decider in Brisbane for the second time in three years.

Queensland, should they win, will claim their fourth series in five attempts under Billy Slater.

Kick-off in Brisbane is set for 8:05pm (AEST), but Zero Tackle will be live from 6:30pm (AEST) with commentary, updates, news and scores from Origin 3.

This page will update automatically every two minutes.

NSW WON BY 18 POINTS Suncorp Stadium QLD 12 FT 30 NSW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Click here, or on the match centre link above, for detailed scores and stats from the State of Origin decider.

FULLTIME - QLD 12 - NSW 30

A huge win from the Blues. Just dominant tonight.

Loading matchup…

There will be some fallout over refereeing controversy, but none of that matters right now.

The Blues were the better team and are the Origin champions.

Thanks for joining me this evening and throughout the shield, and keep it locked to Zero Tackle for all the news and analysis to come.

80' - QLD 12 - NSW 30 - TRY BLUES, HUDSON YOUNG

The Blues could have put the queue in the rack, but there is none of that. Blayke Brailey throws a pass to Hudson Young and he goes over for a try on the siren.

No point taking the conversion and that will be that. New South Wales win the shield.

77' - QLD 12 - NSW 26

This one more or less winding down now. An error from Queensland, then a set that goes nowhere. They have been rattled since the opening exchanges tonight.

73' - QLD 12 - NSW 26

The Blues into the final eight minutes then as they take a set up to halfway, then Moses kicks high on the last. Cobbo grabs it and there is a scuffle going on in back play as the kick is brought back.

72' - QLD 12 - NSW 26

Queensland go the short kick-off. They get it back and must find points, but Bradman Best is there to claim a pass out the back of a tackle.

71' - QLD 12 - NSW 26 - PENALTY GOAL BLUES, NATHAN CLEARY

He ices it. Surely that is that.

70' - QLD 12 - NSW 24

Blues up to halfway, then to the right and there is a penalty here. Koula ran it, Tabuai-Fidow tipped him above the horizontal. Queensland have been incredibly sloppy tonight.

Cleary to take a shot at the shield from about 40 metres out to the right.

69' - QLD 12 - NSW 24 - BUNKER OVVERRULE

Oh dear. Max Plath has been ruled offside in the kick chase. He took an active role in it, was within ten metres and the try is written off.

68' - QLD 16 - NSW 24 - TRY QUEENSLAND, ROBERT TOIA

Queensland get back to halfway, then a kick goes up. It should have been taken by the Blues, but they let it bounce, Toia chases it through and scores.

Awful, awful stuff from Koula and Nawaqanitawase.

67' - QLD 12 - NSW 24

The Blues with a set on the attack here and another try would just about put this game beyond doubt. Haas with a big run inside 20, then it's Murray to the middle. Cleary kicks for the corner, Nawaqanitawase flies and Strange is tackled on the ground.

66' - QLD 12 - NSW 24

Queensland just keep shooting themselves in the foot. Nanai puts it down out of trouble this time.

65' - QLD 12 - NSW 24

Jack Bostock with a Category 1 concussion. Ethan Strange activated.

65' - QLD 12 - NSW 24 - CONVERSION MISSED, SAM WALKER

Queensland have shot themselves in the foot with the goal kicking. Another one sways wide.

64' - QLD 12 - NSW 24 - TRY MAROONS, JOJO FIFITA

Queensland must score here you feel. They work it to the right through Walsh, then it's Plath towards the posts. Right they go, and the defence is absolutely horrendous. Toia finds space, hits Fifita and he scores in the corner.

63' - QLD 8 - NSW 24

Or not - captain's challenge, escort from Stephen Crichton who has had a shocker, and Queensland back on the attack.

63' - QLD 8 - NSW 24

The Queenslanders need to score next, and they need to score soon. This set only gets to halfway though before Walker, who has come back onto the park for Ponga, kicks high. It's allowed to bounce and just goes harmlessly over the sideline.

62' - QLD 8 - NSW 24

Jack Bostock might be done for the evening. He flies for a bomb and comes down without it, slamming his head into the ground.

He plays on for one tackle before the independent doctor comes to the party.

61' - QLD 8 - NSW 24

The officials are claiming there was another angle that was never shown that proves Bostock never got a hand on it. Incredible stuff.

Anyway, Cleary kicks out of his own end, smashes it into Nanai's head which apparently was played at, and now we have time off for a concussion check.

58' - QLD 8 - NSW 24 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, NATHAN CLEARY

I'm not quite sure how to describe this to you. Looked to be a double knock on in the air with Nawaqanitawase the second before Best ran away with it.

Chris Butler clears it though and Cleary converts.

57' - QLD 8 - NSW 22 - TRY BLUES, BRADMAN BEST

Bradman Best! Queensland were on the attack, they kick to the right, it's knocked down and Bradman Best is the man in space. Runs onto it, and then fends off Ponga in cover before streaking away to score.

It's a long, long way back for Queensland now.

55' - QLD 8 - NSW 18

Oh this could be a big problem for Stephen Crichton. Kalyn Ponga took it on to the left and Crichton hit him with an arm around the jaw.

It probably looked worse in real time than it did on replay, so just a penalty.

Queensland with a big chance here.

53' - QLD 8 - NSW 18

Sets both ways after points, and it's the Blues again who will have to truck it out of their own end this time. Haas back out there now, and so too is Brailey. Queensland have injected Jeremiah Nanai too.

51' - QLD 8 - NSW 18 - CONVERSION MISSED, REECE WALSH

Walsh takes over from Walker then off the kicking tee, but misses.

49' - QLD 8 - NSW 18 - TRY MAROONS, SELWYN COBBO

Here come Queensland. Fortunate in the act of scoring here, but they go to the left, there is a grubber from Cobbo down the sideline, it richochets and Cobbo reclaims it to score.

47' - QLD 4 - NSW 18

So, it's Queensland going onto the attack here. Grant wanted six again, no call from Klein so they bomb on the last and Nawaqanitawase drops it in the challenge with Cobbo.

Big chance here for the Maroons.

45' - QLD 4 - NSW 18

Queensland drop it again. Capewell again too. He wants a crusher call, but there won't be one coming there.

44' - QLD 4 - NSW 18

The Blues go left at the end of this set, Cleary grubbers it through and Moses is taken over the sideline.

Reece Walsh about to come on. Sam Walker off for a concussion check.

42' - QLD 4 - NSW 18

The Blues spend this set without much going on, but set up centre field about 8 metres out on the last. They go right, Crichton grubbers and it forces a drop out.

41' - QLD 4 - NSW 18

Sam Walker now looks to take it left, slips on this diabolical turf at Suncorp and needs a quick assessment for concussion as he cops a stray elbow.

Will be able to play on.

41' - QLD 4 - NSW 18

Kurt Capewell looks for Nathan Cleary as he comes out of his own end and drops it. Awful start to the second half.

41' - QLD 4 - NSW 18

James Tedesco has failed his HIA. Tolutau Koula to fullback and the Blues down to 16.

Blues to kick-off. Teams are back for the second half.

HALFTIME - QLD 4 - NSW 18

Phew, that was a half of footy. Plenty happening at the end.

Tedesco's HIA is somehow only category 2.

Plenty of work to do for Queensland.

Back in 15 for the second half.

40' - QLD 4 - NSW 18

So, Tedesco off for a concussion check, Koula into the game and the Blues somehow win a penalty with the bunker finding a raised forearm from Nikora on Bostock.

Final seconds of the first half and the Blues can't make anything happen.

Klein says lets go and have a breather... Right after Cameron Munster has a go at Klein for a lack of sin bins here.

39' - QLD 4 - NSW 18

The first half winding down here in Brisbane then and Queensland will look to go 80 metres and score again here, but the set goes nowhere, with Munster having to kick off his own 30-metre line. It's high and shallow, and Bostock spills it.

Tedesco is in huge trouble here and now it's on. Nikora ran to the left, Tedesco went to make the tackle and might well have gone into the shoulder of Nikora here.

Replays indicate it's a massive head clash. Tedesco will almost be certainly a category 1 concussion here.

38' - QLD 4 - NSW 18

So, Addin Fonua-Blake is out there now for the Blues and he sparks an attack to the left with a brilliant pass. The play is shut down, the last is scrambly and in the end Moses, who looked to drop it, is ruled to have it go backwards, picks it back up and then is tackled trying to kick anyway.

36' - QLD 4 - NSW 18 - CONVERSION MISSED, SAM WALKER

Queensland might need to go up by 6 points at a time here. Walker misses his first kick in a Queensland jumper though.

35' - QLD 4 - NSW 18 - TRY QUEENSLAND, HAMISO TABUAI-FIDOW

An early kick from Grant that is played at and winds up back with the Maroons. Plath now works it to the right of the uprights before Capewell almost cuts through the line. Back to the right and Bostock shuts down Fifita off the long ball from Walker, before Plath straightens it back up. Last play now, left they go and Ponga to Tabuai-Fidow who just cuts through some awful sliding and backpedalling defence to dot down.

Maroons on the board, and it's big to get one before halftime.

33' - QLD 0 - NSW 18

Queensland must be next to score. NSW had a good set after points, but it was QLD in a good spot to attack at the end of the set before a bomb goes up and under pressure from Tabuai-Fidow, Nawaqanitawase drops it.

Queensland with a big opportunity here.

31' - QLD 0 - NSW 18 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, NATHAN CLEARY

The Blues are FLYING! Cleary converts again and it's a long, long way back for the Maroons.

30' - QLD 0 - NSW 16 - TRY BLUES, CAMERON MURRAY

Another one? Cleary sets it up with a strip, then the Blues head into the middle and Cameron Murray fights his way over.

New South Wales are on fire. Lovely short ball out of dummy half from Robson, and Murray hits Loiero one on one to reach out and score.

28' - QLD 0 - NSW 12 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, NATHAN CLEARY

Cleary 12 - Queensland 0.

27' - QLD 0 - NSW 10 - TRY BLUES, NATHAN CLEARY

New South Wales have a second, and it's Cleary again. Awesome stuff on the right hand side. Martin sets it up, Crichton involved, then Nawaqanitawase finds space, goes inside and finds Cleary in support who dots down. Queensland are rattled.

26' - QLD 0 - NSW 6

Queensland back through their outside backs now, and they get to halfway on tackle four, before a shuffle left sees Walker link with Munster, but he elects to hold rather than sending it on. Walker kicks high and long, with Bostock taking it very well.

25' - QLD 0 - NSW 6

The Blues now have to bring it away off their own line against a Queensland side racing up in defence. Tackle four allows them to clear the ten-metre line through Tedesco, and five through Haas is a far better carry. The kick from Moses has to come from 25 off his own line then, but it's a huge kick. That's gone about 70 metres on the fly.

24' - QLD 0 - NSW 6

A strong set from Queensland. Kick on the last is batted back and then Grant kicks in behind. Bostock with a superb bit of work to get back into the field of play.

23' - QLD 0 - NSW 6

Cameron Murray out there now to match the energy of Plath. He makes an immediate impact too with an offload. Moses now looks at a 40/20, but doesn't quite get the angle and Ponga runs it back strongly out of the corner.

22' - QLD 0 - NSW 6

The Maroons look dangerous on the right through Ponga who is tackled by Young and slow back to his feet. Max Plath making immediate changes to the middle third of the Maroons here as he takes a run, then Tedesco confidently takes a bomb on the last.

21' - QLD 0 - NSW 6

A bit more rhythm to the game now as both sides get to about halfway and kick. Moses goes very, very high here and Hudson Young has chased it through, only to hit Ponga with high contact.

Young with a second penalty given away. Not a whole lot he could do about that one, but it's on the defender to avoid contact with the head.

19' - QLD 0 - NSW 6

Blues to halfway, then Haas knocks Munster out of the way as if he were swatting a fly. Doesn't come to anything metres wise, but does show the Blues intent. They go right, and Haas has another go, offloading this time before the Blues swing it back left and a ball on the inside from Best is put down. Young smashed in the back. All legal, but he is quite sore.

Tremendous offload from Haas out wide there.

18' - QLD 0 - NSW 6

The Maroons bringing it back through the middle of the park with some good runs here, and they then shuffle left just over halfway, but a very poor pass out in front of Cobbo will see the Maroons go over the sideline. Cobbo almost got rid of it before he went into touch, but not quite.

17' - QLD 0 - NSW 6

The Blues have had their best 15 or so minutes of the series and have the lead in Brisbane. They looked slow out of the gates, and now need to avoid any turnaround in momentum after points. Good set first up here as Moses is able to kick down to Cobbo from about ten shy of halfway.

16' - QLD 0 - NSW 6 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, NATHAN CLEARY

Cleary knocks over the conversion and confirms the great start for the visitors.

15' - QLD 0 - NSW 4 - TRY BLUES, NATHAN CLEARY

The Blues have a full set inside ten and must find points now. They have spent a lot time camped on the Queensland line. Haas takes the first, then Yeo to the right of the sticks. The Blues are playing fast, upbeat rugby league and it's Nathan Cleary who opens them up! A big step off the right, cuts through the line and dives over for the try.

Blues on the board first, and it's well deserved. Great quick play the ball from Yeo. The Blues are utilising the middle third of the park, and it's showing in a big way.

14' - QLD 0 - NSW 0

The Blues now charging through the middle and making Harry Grant do some defence. Haas and Robson follows with a scoot as they get inside 30. Kick high on the last for Nawaqanitawase, Queensland knock on and the Blues have six more.

13' - QLD 0 - NSW 0

Queensland truck it out of their own end and this time it's Walker who kicks early from his own 40, but picks out Tedesco on the chest. Poor kick. Poor set.

12' - QLD 0 - NSW 0

So, no issues with Moses as he runs around off the scrum and is tackled, but ran at full gallop there. Barnett with the next, then Crichton steps inside, ignoring his winger and is stopped about a metre out. Now they come back to the left and the attack looks fluent as they get to Bostock, but Queensland slide well. Kick to the right on the last and Nawaqanitawase flies, but drops it.

11' - QLD 0 - NSW 0

Ugly from the Maroons. Cotter drops it about 25 out from his own line. Blues another chance to attack.

10' - QLD 0 - NSW 0

The Blues go right off the scrum and Nawaqanitawase looked dangerous for a moment. Moses hit as he passed there and appears to be limping. We will keep an eye on that situation as the Blues attack. They swing it left and Best finds Bostock with the line wide open, but bobbles the pass just out in front of him.

It was almost the Origin rookie over, but instead Queensland survive.

8' - QLD 0 - NSW 0

The Blues get six again bringing it out of their own end here with Bostock making a good run. That allows them to come over halfway on what is the third play through Young, before they shift right and Crichton is shut down. Two plays left and a half chance to attack for the Blues. Martin takes five, then it's Cleary kicking high and crossfield. They aim for Bostock, and it's Fifita who knocks on.

Blues scrum ten out.

7' - QLD 0 - NSW 0

QLD back to halfway in this set before Sam Walker kicks long down the ground. The Maroons have had the upper hand early, but it has been a physical start from both sides.

6' - QLD 0 - NSW 0

Easily the Blues best set of the night - they get to halfway and kick long again with Queensland finally forced to bring it out of their red zone.

6' - QLD 0 - NSW 0

The Blues are going to be up against it here as Queensland start a set from well over halfway. They are inside 20 halfway through, then shuffle left through Munster and Ponga for Capewell who is tackled poking his nose through. The next play brings nothing, so they go left to Munster on the last, to Tabuai-Fidow and he dies with the ball.

Well defended by the Blues.

5' - QLD 0 - NSW 0

The weight of territory here is all with Queensland. The Blues only make it to the 20 on Tackle 4 through Haas. Barnett has a good carry, but Moses has to kick long again from shy of his own 30 as Fifita brings it back and is tipped well above the horizontal by Hudson Young I think it was.

Don't think there will be anything more than a penalty here, but that's awful for the Blues. Maroons to go on the attack.

4' - QLD 0 - NSW 0

A bit of a struggle for Queensland to halfway, then a shift right gets Toia into some space. That allows Munster to bomb aggressively on the last, but Bostock is up to the challenge under pressure here.

3' - QLD 0 - NSW 0

Queensland are right up for this. The Blues can only clear 20 metres in their set before Moses has to kick long.

2' - QLD 0 - NSW 0

Cobbo's first run of the night there - kick return metres - are strong ones. He was phenomenal in Game 2. Jojo Fifita and Toia have the next, so it's the backs to start, then Flegler before Munster kicks early from his own 40. A tremendous kick that sits up in the in goal, and an equally good chase with Tedesco pinned down there.

1' - QLD 0 - NSW 0

Away we go! Mitch Barnett into Tom Flegler is the opening tackle of the decider, and it's heavy, heavy contact. A big chant of Queenslander goes up as Young, Yeo and Haas rip in with their opening runs of the night. Tedesco hit solidly on the fifth, and Moses has to kick 15 shy of halfway, picking out Cobbo whoi reverses and brings it back well.

0' - QLD 0 - NSW 0

Queensland to kick-off.

0' - QLD 0 - NSW 0

Here. We. Go.

8:03pm (AEST)

Now for the welcome to country, the national anthem, and then it will be game time.

8:01pm (AEST)

Queensland make their way out. They are heavy, heavy favourites.

8:00pm (AEST)

NSW first out of the sheds and met by a chorus of boos.

7:54pm (AEST)

Jai Arrow delivers the Shield. 80 minutes of rugby leaguue separates the two states and the biggest prize in the sport.

7:50pm (AEST)

Fireworks and lights out at Suncorp. Atmosphere is building at the cauldron.

7:35pm (AEST)

From a Queensland point of view, you'd expect the message in camp has been more of the same. They have dominated this series apart from when they played with 12 in Game 1.

Maybe the biggest question mark is around the fitness and role of Patrick Carrigan off the bench as he returns early from that ankle injury he sustained just before teams for Game 2 were named.

7:30pm (AEST)

Pre-match entertainment getting underway in Brisbane as the crowd builds.

7:20pm (AEST)

The Blues will need to shuffle their attacking strategy here - Game 2 saw far too much sideline to sideline play. The team picked could have played into that decision, but they need to be better.

Harry Grant's tackle count could be one to keep an eye on.

7:11pm (AEST)

If you're looking for a pre-match read, be sure to check out my preview of the game.

6:50pm (AEST)

A sell out crowd is expected for the decider, but the question will be whether that can inspire Queensland to a win.

They have had a torrid time of it in Brisbane in recent years, losing the decider in 2024 to a Mitchell Moses-inspired and Michael Maguire-coached Blues, and then Game 1 last year.

Swings and round-a-bouts of course, because they won last year's series two-one, and then were on track to win Game 1 this year before Kalyn Ponga's send off, before dominating Game 2 at the MCG.

6:42pm (AEST)

The good news out of the River city is that the weather is good. No rain now or forecast,t he temperature currently 16 degrees, light winds. It's a beautiful night for footy.

6:35pm (AEST)

Teams are in 90 minutes out from kick-off, and as forecast, there are no late changes - only the ones that were made when teams were originally announced.

The Blues have Jack Bostock on the wing, and the duo of Stephen Crichton and Bradman Best in the centres, with Tolutau Koula back to the bench, and the duo of Kotoni Staggs and Brian To'o dropped.

In the forwards, Liam Martin has been recalled to the starting team, and Haumole Olakau'atu to the bench, while Blayke Brailey is also back on the bench. Apisai Koroisau, Dylan Lucas and Victor Radley miss out.

For Queensland, it's just a pair of changes on the bench. The concussed Lindsay Collins is out, and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki has been dropped, with Patrick Carrigan and Jeremiah Nanai the replacements.

6:32pm (AEST)

We are expecting final teams to be confirmed in just a moment. There were no late changes at the 24-hour cut, and we aren't expecting any others when teams are locked in ahead of kick-off, which is scheduled for 8:05pm (AEST) in Brisbane.

6:30pm (AEST)

Hello, good evening and welcome to Zero Tackle's live coverage of the 2026 State of Origin series. Scott Pryde behind the desk here to take you through the decider from Suncorp Stadium.