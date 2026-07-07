The NSW Blues will aim to avoid a fourth series loss in five years on Wednesday evening, with Laurie Daley's side looking to defend their coach, and their own status in the State of Origin side moving forward.

Games 1 and 2 have been anything but good for the Blues, but with a look to the future, it's clear there is plenty of talent ready to rumble.

Some of the players on this list were mind boggling misses this year, and others are banging on the door already.

We have left Terrell May off the list given what is a perceived lack of appetite from the NSWRL to have him represent the state, but otherwise, all eligible players were considered, with the likes of Phoenix Crossland (who is eligible under the new rules and in fine form), and Reuben Garrick who could well light things up when he moves to the Sydney Roosters next year the closest to miss out.

Here are the nine listed as the next potential debutants for the Blues.