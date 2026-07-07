State of Origin Game 3 will be played at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Wednesday, July 8 between the Queensland Maroons and New South Wales Blues, and this is your full guide to watching the deciding game of the series on TV, or streaming it online.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8:05pm (AEST), with the two states heading into the game split at a win a piece.

After squandering a 14-point lead with 20 minutes to go in Game 1, the Maroons managed to hit back with a strong 20-point victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Game 2.

They take all the momentum into the decider, but will need to be at their best on their home strip if they want to claim what will be their fourth series win in five years.

Queensland welcome back Patrick Carrigan and Jeremiah Nanai for the decider, while the Blues have also made a number of changes throughout their side after the disappointing display in Melbourne.

How to watch State of Origin Game 3, 2026, on TV

If you're looking to watch the deciding game of the Origin series on TV, then there will only be one way to do so.

Unlike the rest of the regular season, Channel 9 hold the exclusive rights to the interstate series, with Fox Sports only able to show a replay after fulltime, although they do that with their own commentary.

Channel 9s broadcast of the game in Melbourne will commence at 7pm (AEST) - about 65 minutes before kick-off, and Channel 9 can be found at Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition, or 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.

Loading matchup…

Their coverage will be available in full right around the nation.

How to live stream State of Origin Game 3, 2025, online

If you'd prefer to live stream the match, you'll be able to do so through 9Now.

Their online broadcast of the game will commence at the same time as the TV broadcast, and you'll simply need to sign up with a valid email address to a free account to access the broadcast.

The broadcast on 9Now also typically brings with it multiple camera angles available to click on at any time, althoug is slightly delayed to the TV product.

The broadcast on both TV and online is expected to conclude at around 11pm (AEST).