The third game of the State of Origin series heads to the Queensland, with Suncorp Stadium set to play host to the series decider on Wednesday evening.

The NSW Blues might have taken out Game 1, but a disappointing effort in Game 2 means they now have to win a decider on enemy territory, while the Queensland Maroons are pushing for their fourth series in five years under coach Bill Slater, and second in a row.

Home ground advantage is a big boost for Queensland, although they have lost their last two games on the hallowed turf of Lang Park.

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 8:05pm (AEST) on Wednesday, July 8, but there is plenty of action happening in Brisbane on game day.

Game 1 and 2 both kicked off after the scheduled start time advertised by the NRL, and given the NRL's track record, it would be no surprise to see that happen again, however, as it's currently scheduled, this is what Wednesday will look like for the two Origin teams and the second game of the series.

Full event schedule, State of Origin 2

Mid-morning: Team walks

5:30pm: Suncorp Stadium members gates and corportate gates open

6pm: Suncorp Stadium gates open for ticketholders

7pm: Channel 9 TV State of Origin broadcast commences

7:30pm: Pre-game entertainment commences

7:59pm: QLD Maroons enter Suncorp Stadium

8pm: NSW Blues enter Suncorp Stadium

8:01pm: Welcome to Country and National Anthem

8:05pm: State of Origin 2 kick-off

8:55pm: State of Origin 2 halftime

9:10pm: State of Origin 2 second half

10pm: State of Origin 2 fulltime

10:05pm: State of Origin 2026 series presentation for man of the series and shield to winning state

11pm: Channel 9 TV broadcast concludes

All times are subject to change and AEST.