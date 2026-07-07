If you can't get to a TV for Game 3 of the 2026 State of Origin series, or simply prefer listening to radio commentary, there are plenty of options to tune into the decider.

During the regular season, a number of radio networks split coverage of the NRL, however, come Origin time, they are all on deck to cover the series.

That is no different for the decider in Brisbane on Wednesday, July 8, with plenty of options for listeners to tune into as the NSW Blues and QLD Maroons take to Suncorp Stadium from 8:05pm (AEST) to fight for the right to lift the famous shield.

Here are the options for radio listeners in the 2026 State of Origin decider.

ABC Radio (national)

Triple M Radio (national)

SEN Radio (national)

2GB Radio (Sydney)

4BC Radio (Brisbane)

The ABC and Triple M will broadcast their typical coverage onto the airwaves around the nation.

SEN, on the other hand, will broadcast the game into all of their major stations around the country, while their Sydney and Brisbane stations will have specific Blues and Maroons broadcasts geared towards the audiences of either state, instead of picking up the national broadcast.

In Sydney and Brisbane, you'll also be able to tune into the Nine Network's Radio options at 2GB and 4BC respectively, with both picking up the national broadcast.

Kick-off is set for 8:05pm (AEST), although was a few minutes later than that for both Game 1 and 2, with most radio broadcasts beginning at 7pm (AEST) based on official published information obtained from radio broadcasters.

We suggest checking your local frequencies through online guides or broadcasters websites.